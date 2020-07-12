Katsina Governor, Masari, Voted N500m To APC Convention In 2018 Despite State Being One Of The Poorest In Nigeria

SaharaReporters has obtained a document on how Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari, ordered the release of N500m to the National Convention Committee of the All Progressives Congress in 2018.

In a letter dated May 29, 2018 and signed by Political Adviser to the governor, Aliyu Hamisu, the state's Accountant-General was ordered to release the money as part of the state's contribution to the party's convention that year.

Governor of Katsina state, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari

The letter reads, "I am directed to convey approval for the release of N500,000, 000 only to the Special Adviser, Political, to enable the office extend KTSG assistance and donation to the National Convention Committee to enable it carry out the national convention at FCT, Abuja."

A recent report by National Bureau of Statistics rated Katsina the 13th poorest state in Nigeria.

The state currently has a 16,000 deficit in public school teachers, making it one of the most educationally backward cities in the country.

Analysts say N500m would go a long way in addressing the lack of adequate teachers in the state if it were ploughed into the education sector of the state by Governor Masari.