Katsina Governor, Masari, Voted N500m To APC Convention In 2018 Despite State Being One Of The Poorest In Nigeria

In a letter dated May 29, 2018 and signed by Political Adviser to the governor, Aliyu Hamisu, the state's Accountant-General was ordered to release the money as part of the state's contribution to the party's convention that year.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 12, 2020

SaharaReporters has obtained a document on how Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari, ordered the release of N500m to the National Convention Committee of the All Progressives Congress in 2018.

In a letter dated May 29, 2018 and signed by Political Adviser to the governor, Aliyu Hamisu, the state's Accountant-General was ordered to release the money as part of the state's contribution to the party's convention that year. 

Governor of Katsina state, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari

The letter reads, "I am directed to convey approval for the release of N500,000, 000 only to the Special Adviser, Political, to enable the office extend KTSG assistance and donation to the National Convention Committee to enable it carry out the national convention at FCT, Abuja."

A recent report by National Bureau of Statistics rated Katsina the 13th poorest state in Nigeria.

The state currently has a 16,000 deficit in public school teachers, making it one of the most educationally backward cities in the country.

Analysts say N500m would go a long way in addressing the lack of adequate teachers in the state if it were ploughed into the education sector of the state by Governor Masari.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Confirms 'Naira Rain' At Son's Wedding After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Why Magu Was Suspended —President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Well-connected Nigerians Sabotaging My WTO Candidacy —Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Governor Akeredolu's Second Term Ambition Shaky As APC Screening Committee Allegedly Fails To Clear Him For Party's Primary Election
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Global Coalition Writes Buhari Over Magu, Says Anti-corruption Fight May Suffer Setback
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News PHOTONEWS: Kano Governor, Ganduje Hosts Top APC Members At State Government House For Second Leg Of Malami Son's Wedding
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Confirms 'Naira Rain' At Son's Wedding After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Why Magu Was Suspended —President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Immigration Service Prevents 58 Doctors From Boarding Aircraft To United Kingdom Over Lack Of Visa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Police Police Shut Down IRT, STS State Offices In Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military 356 Nigerian Soldiers Fighting Boko Haram Resign, Cite “Loss Of Interest”
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How AGF Malami Granted Approval To Firm Standing Trial In Court For Stealing Crude Oil, Diesel To Auction Goods Seized From It
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Nigeria’s Terror King, Shekau, Connects East, West And Centre In A Puzzling Agenda
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Well-connected Nigerians Sabotaging My WTO Candidacy —Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Falana Threatens To Sue The Nation Newspaper Over Publication Linking Him To Funds Allegedly Looted By Suspended EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Over 30 Soldiers In Fresh Attacks On Borno Communities
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad