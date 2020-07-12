Lawyer Asks President Buhari, National Assembly To Stop N15bn Payment To NDDC Contractors

Godwin Ojeh, a Nigerian lawyer, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to stop the payment of N15bn to contractors of the Niger Delta Development Commission over alleged corruption.

He said the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission had thrown caution to the wind and was about to pay for jobs not done.

He said, “The committee is processing the payment of a whopping amount of N15bn on spurious contracts in the name of ‘’Destiling of Waterways’’. Is the 2020 budget of the commission ready? Where are they spending from? Niger Delta Development Commision (NDDC) Building, Port Harcourt.

“Recently, the Senate set up an ad hoc committee to probe the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission over alleged mismanagement of N40bn.

“The Senate also requested for 2019 budgetary performance. The commission doesn’t have the power to expend public money. There is no budgetary provision."

In a tone suggestive of his hatred for corruption, the Benin-based lawyer asked the National Assembly and the executive arm of the government to stop the commission from wasting the country’s resources.

‘’There is no greater danger to the development of the Niger Delta region than the payments for fictitious contracts,” he added.