Lawyer Asks President Buhari, National Assembly To Stop N15bn Payment To NDDC Contractors

He said the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission had thrown caution to the wind and was about to pay for jobs not done.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 12, 2020

Godwin Ojeh, a Nigerian lawyer, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to stop the payment of N15bn to contractors of the Niger Delta Development Commission over alleged corruption.

He said the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission had thrown caution to the wind and was about to pay for jobs not done. 

He said, “The committee is processing the payment of a whopping amount of N15bn on spurious contracts in the name of ‘’Destiling of Waterways’’. Is the 2020 budget of the commission ready? Where are they spending from?  Niger Delta Development Commision (NDDC) Building, Port Harcourt. Google/Charles Megafu

“Recently, the Senate set up an ad hoc committee to probe the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission over alleged mismanagement of N40bn. 

“The Senate also requested for 2019 budgetary performance. The commission doesn’t have the power to expend public money. There is no budgetary provision."

In a tone suggestive of his hatred for corruption, the Benin-based lawyer asked the National Assembly and the executive arm of the government to stop the commission from wasting the country’s resources.

‘’There is no greater danger to the development of the Niger Delta region than the payments for fictitious contracts,” he added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Confirms 'Naira Rain' At Son's Wedding After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Why Magu Was Suspended —President Buhari
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Well-connected Nigerians Sabotaging My WTO Candidacy —Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Your Demands Not Peculiar To Ondo State, Governor Akeredolu Tells Workers Over Planned Strike Action
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Delta Residents Knock Lawmaker, Leo Ogor, For Distributing Motorcycles As Constituency Project
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News PHOTONEWS: Kano Governor, Ganduje Hosts Top APC Members At State Government House For Second Leg Of Malami Son's Wedding
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Confirms 'Naira Rain' At Son's Wedding After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Why Magu Was Suspended —President Buhari
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Immigration Service Prevents 58 Doctors From Boarding Aircraft To United Kingdom Over Lack Of Visa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military 356 Nigerian Soldiers Fighting Boko Haram Resign, Cite “Loss Of Interest”
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Well-connected Nigerians Sabotaging My WTO Candidacy —Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How AGF Malami Granted Approval To Firm Standing Trial In Court For Stealing Crude Oil, Diesel To Auction Goods Seized From It
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Magu, Maggots And Maga Dogs By Festus Adedayo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Over 30 Soldiers In Fresh Attacks On Borno Communities
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
United States of America US President, Donald Trump, Wears COVID-19 Prevention Mask In Public For First Time
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Six Persons Die In Ondo Motor Accident
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad