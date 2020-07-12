Police Rescue American Lady Held Captive For 16 Months In Lagos By Facebook Lover

But instead of keeping to his promise, he held her captive in a hotel, extorting money totaling $48,000 and took control of her credit and debit cards as well as the operation of her bank accounts including the receipt of her monthly retirement benefits and allowances as a retired nurse over the period he held her hostage.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 12, 2020

Police have successfully rescued an American citizen, who was confined to a Lagos hotel where she was held against her wish for over a year by a Nigerian man she met on social media.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, in a statement on Sunday said the victim, who hails from Washington DC, United States, arrived Nigeria on February 13, 2019 on a visit to one Chukwuebuka Kasi Obiaku, 34, a native of Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, who had promised to marry her on May 15, 2019.

But instead of keeping to his promise, he held her captive in a hotel, extorting money totaling $48,000 and took control of her credit and debit cards as well as the operation of her bank accounts including the receipt of her monthly retirement benefits and allowances as a retired nurse over the period he held her hostage. 

Mba said, “She was however rescued by police operatives attached to the Intelligence Response Team, Ogun State Annex, following information received from a Nigerian in the Meiran area of Lagos State.

“The rescue of the American lady comes on the heels of a similar case of an abducted Philippino lady who was lured to Nigeria by her supposed lover whom she equally met on Facebook.

“Investigations reveal that the suspect, Chukwuebuka Kasi Obiaku is a graduate of Business Administration and Management and an Internet fraudster who has defrauded many unsuspecting members of the public both locally and internationally.

“He subsequently held her captive in a hotel, extorted from her monies amounting to a total of $48,000.”

Police said the suspect will be charged to court on conclusion of investigation and prosecuted in line with the Cybercrime Prevention/Prohibition Act, 2015.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Police Shut Down IRT, STS State Offices In Nigeria
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Nigeria's Inspector-General Of Police Replaces Officers Attached To EFCC, Withdraws Magu’s Security Details
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Service Commission Dismisses 10 Officers, Demotes 8 Others
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
CRIME Rivers Police Arrest Notorious Kidnapper, Uncover Bodies Of Victims In Septic Tank
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
ACTIVISM Police Bow To Pressure, Release Katsina Protest Leader, Sharif
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Delta Trade Union Accuses PDP Chairman Of Murder, Seeks Justice Over Harassment Of Members
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News PHOTONEWS: Kano Governor, Ganduje Hosts Top APC Members At State Government House For Second Leg Of Malami Son's Wedding
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Confirms 'Naira Rain' At Son's Wedding After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Why Magu Was Suspended —President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Immigration Service Prevents 58 Doctors From Boarding Aircraft To United Kingdom Over Lack Of Visa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Police Police Shut Down IRT, STS State Offices In Nigeria
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military 356 Nigerian Soldiers Fighting Boko Haram Resign, Cite “Loss Of Interest”
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How AGF Malami Granted Approval To Firm Standing Trial In Court For Stealing Crude Oil, Diesel To Auction Goods Seized From It
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Nigeria’s Terror King, Shekau, Connects East, West And Centre In A Puzzling Agenda
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Well-connected Nigerians Sabotaging My WTO Candidacy —Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Falana Threatens To Sue The Nation Newspaper Over Publication Linking Him To Funds Allegedly Looted By Suspended EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Over 30 Soldiers In Fresh Attacks On Borno Communities
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad