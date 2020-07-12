Police Rescue American Lady Held Captive For 16 Months In Lagos By Facebook Lover

Police have successfully rescued an American citizen, who was confined to a Lagos hotel where she was held against her wish for over a year by a Nigerian man she met on social media.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, in a statement on Sunday said the victim, who hails from Washington DC, United States, arrived Nigeria on February 13, 2019 on a visit to one Chukwuebuka Kasi Obiaku, 34, a native of Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, who had promised to marry her on May 15, 2019.

But instead of keeping to his promise, he held her captive in a hotel, extorting money totaling $48,000 and took control of her credit and debit cards as well as the operation of her bank accounts including the receipt of her monthly retirement benefits and allowances as a retired nurse over the period he held her hostage.

Mba said, “She was however rescued by police operatives attached to the Intelligence Response Team, Ogun State Annex, following information received from a Nigerian in the Meiran area of Lagos State.

“The rescue of the American lady comes on the heels of a similar case of an abducted Philippino lady who was lured to Nigeria by her supposed lover whom she equally met on Facebook.

“Investigations reveal that the suspect, Chukwuebuka Kasi Obiaku is a graduate of Business Administration and Management and an Internet fraudster who has defrauded many unsuspecting members of the public both locally and internationally.

“He subsequently held her captive in a hotel, extorted from her monies amounting to a total of $48,000.”

Police said the suspect will be charged to court on conclusion of investigation and prosecuted in line with the Cybercrime Prevention/Prohibition Act, 2015.