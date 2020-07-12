Police Shut Down IRT, STS State Offices In Nigeria

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 12, 2020

The Nigeria Police Force has disbanded all satellite offices and bases of the Intelligence Response Squad and Special Tactical Squad.

The disbandment was contained in a signal to the Deputy Commissioners of Police in charge of IRT, Abba Kyari, and Yusuf Kolo for STS.

Kyari and Kolo are to ensure that all bases and offices outside Abuja were shut with immediate effect. 

The disbanded officers were ordered to submit all firearms in their possession to central armoury, all suspects in their custody transferred to the state command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad while cases already charged to court but investigation not concluded be moved to State Criminal investigation Departments.

Commissioners of Police were also directed to monitor strict compliance of the directive.

However, there are fears that the directive could afford bandits and other criminal gangs the leeway to unleash terror on defenceless citizens.

