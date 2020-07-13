DSS Operatives Launch Manhunt For Suspected Burglars Of NFIU Office

The NFIU office was attacked after the probe of suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 13, 2020

Operatives of the Department of State Service have launched a manhunt for those allegedly involved in the raiding of the office of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit last Thursday in Abuja.

NFIU is the central national agency that handles disclosures and intelligence in the financial sector.

Suspected burglars broke into the office and carted away some documents and computers believed to contain sensitive financial information. 

The break-in operation, which lasted for a few minutes, was said to have been caught on CCTV and detectives have analysed and watched the footage of the incident.

SaharaReporters gathered that detectives were on the trail of the suspects.

The NFIU office was attacked after the probe of suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

Magu is facing a Presidential panel for alleged mismanagement of recovered funds and lack of transparency in the recovered assets .

 

See Also Corruption Suspended EFCC Chairman, Magu, To Remain In Police Cell As Probe Continues 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Confirms 'Naira Rain' At Son's Wedding After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Shut Down IRT, STS State Offices In Nigeria
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Slapped Minister Of Niger Delta, Akpabio, For Sexually Harassing Me –Ex-NDDC Managing Director, Nunieh
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Police Rescue American Lady Held Captive For 16 Months In Lagos By Facebook Lover
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Cybercrime: Nigeria Police, Interpol Arrest Three Suspects In Edo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Confirms 'Naira Rain' At Son's Wedding After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Shut Down IRT, STS State Offices In Nigeria
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News PHOTONEWS: Kano Governor, Ganduje Hosts Top APC Members At State Government House For Second Leg Of Malami Son's Wedding
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nelson Mandela's Daughter, Zindzi, Is Dead
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics I Slapped Minister Of Niger Delta, Akpabio, For Sexually Harassing Me –Ex-NDDC Managing Director, Nunieh
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Governor Akeredolu's Second Term Ambition Shaky As APC Screening Committee Allegedly Fails To Clear Him For Party's Primary Election
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Legal Falana Threatens To Sue The Nation Newspaper Over Publication Linking Him To Funds Allegedly Looted By Suspended EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Police Police Rescue American Lady Held Captive For 16 Months In Lagos By Facebook Lover
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Well-connected Nigerians Sabotaging My WTO Candidacy —Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Blame Tinubu, Akande If South-West Fails To Take Over From Buhari—Afenifere Renewal Group
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigeria’s Terror King, Shekau, Connects East, West And Centre In A Puzzling Agenda
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad