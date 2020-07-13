DSS Operatives Launch Manhunt For Suspected Burglars Of NFIU Office

Operatives of the Department of State Service have launched a manhunt for those allegedly involved in the raiding of the office of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit last Thursday in Abuja.

NFIU is the central national agency that handles disclosures and intelligence in the financial sector.

Suspected burglars broke into the office and carted away some documents and computers believed to contain sensitive financial information.

The break-in operation, which lasted for a few minutes, was said to have been caught on CCTV and detectives have analysed and watched the footage of the incident.

SaharaReporters gathered that detectives were on the trail of the suspects.

The NFIU office was attacked after the probe of suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

Magu is facing a Presidential panel for alleged mismanagement of recovered funds and lack of transparency in the recovered assets .

