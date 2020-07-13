Family Accuses Delta Monarch Of Killing Son

The family of Adjogbe in Evwreni community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, has accused the community's monarch, Oghenekevwe Kumane, of ordering the killing of their son, Sylvester Adjogbe.

Sylvester, younger brother to the immediate past Executive Director, Projects, of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Samuel Adjogbe, was killed on July 1, 2020 by armed vigilante codenamed "Bakassi Boys" on the alleged orders of the monarch.

Crisis had engulfed the community few weeks ago following the disbandment of the community's local security outfit said to be working with the monarch, leading to the alleged killing of two persons; one Marcus Uba and a little girl, Esther Kowfigho, while the house of one Matthew Uba was vandalised by the local vigilante.

The development, our correspondent reliably gathered, had on June 20, 2020 led to the failed attempted assassination of Samuel Adjogbe along the East/West Road close to the community, leaving one of his aides and driver hospitalised.

According to sources, a police team from the State Criminal Investigation Department, Asaba, led by one John Agbajie, stormed the community to arrest a suspect, Atiri Stephen, but the monarch allegedly mobilised his local vigilante and prevented the arrest.

Addressing journalists on Sunday on behalf of the Adjogbe family, Lucky Adjogbe, a member of the family, accused the traditional ruler of ordering the killing of their son, Sylvester, at the family compund at Evwreni community.

"Our brother, Sylvester Adjogbe, 34, was gruesomely murdered at the family compound on July 1, 2020, by one Kelly Omojugheri on the orders of the Ovie of Evwreni Kingdom, HRM Oghenekevwe Kumane, and we demand justice.

"We are calling on the Inspector-General of Police, Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to investigate the circumstance leading to the murder of our younger brother and bring the perpetuator to book, anything short of this is injustice."

Meanwhile, cameraman of a popular television station in Nigeria, Tom Edet, has narrowly escaped death at the palace of the traditional ruler.

Narrating his ordeal, Edet said he had visited the traditional ruler last week to get his side of the story but was surrounded by "Bakassi Boys" stationed at the palace who allegedly harassed and molested him.

When our correspondent contacted the traditional ruler, Kumane, over the issue, he declined comments as soon as he realised he was speaking with a journalist.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onowakpoyeya, confirmed the crisis in the community when contacted by our correspondent, saying that "investigations are still ongoing".

