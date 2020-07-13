Group Condemns Reappointment Of Managing Director Of Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority Despite Corruption Allegations

President Buhari's Assistant on Domestic Affairs, Sarki Abba, and Minister of Water Resources, Adamu Suleiman, were said to be behind the reappointment of Mu'azu.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 13, 2020

Anti-corruption organisation, Transparency Monitoring Group, has condemned the reappointment of Abubakar Mu'azu as Managing Director of Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority by President Muhammadu Buhari despite multiple allegations of corruption against him.

The letter of his reappointment was said to have been released last week Tuesday in spite of the documentary evidence against him.

The President's decision has elicited rage among staff of the Adamawa State-based federal agency, who described Mu'azu's reappointment as a major setback for the fight against corruption in Nigeria.  Abubakar Mu'azu

A whistleblower, Bashiru Ahmed, had raised the alarm on corrupt activities in the agency under Mu’azu’s watch, urging anti-graft agencies to investigate a 39-point corruption allegation against the UBRBDA Managing Director running into billions of naira. 

President Buhari's Assistant on Domestic Affairs, Sarki Abba, and Minister of Water Resources, Adamu Suleiman, were said to be behind the reappointment of Mu'azu. 

It was gathered that Suleiman, who is Buhari's nephew, has vested interest in Songhai modelled farm; a project, set up by the President to stimulate agricultural growth and to empower the youths.

 

See Also Politics Managing Director Of Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority, Abubakar Mu'azu, Refuses To Vacate Office Three Weeks After Tenure Expiration 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Confirms 'Naira Rain' At Son's Wedding After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Slapped Minister Of Niger Delta, Akpabio, For Sexually Harassing Me –Ex-NDDC Managing Director, Nunieh
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Governor Akeredolu's Second Term Ambition Shaky As APC Screening Committee Allegedly Fails To Clear Him For Party's Primary Election
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Well-connected Nigerians Sabotaging My WTO Candidacy —Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Blame Tinubu, Akande If South-West Fails To Take Over From Buhari—Afenifere Renewal Group
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Confirms 'Naira Rain' At Son's Wedding After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Shut Down IRT, STS State Offices In Nigeria
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News PHOTONEWS: Kano Governor, Ganduje Hosts Top APC Members At State Government House For Second Leg Of Malami Son's Wedding
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nelson Mandela's Daughter, Zindzi, Is Dead
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics I Slapped Minister Of Niger Delta, Akpabio, For Sexually Harassing Me –Ex-NDDC Managing Director, Nunieh
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Governor Akeredolu's Second Term Ambition Shaky As APC Screening Committee Allegedly Fails To Clear Him For Party's Primary Election
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Legal Falana Threatens To Sue The Nation Newspaper Over Publication Linking Him To Funds Allegedly Looted By Suspended EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Police Police Rescue American Lady Held Captive For 16 Months In Lagos By Facebook Lover
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Well-connected Nigerians Sabotaging My WTO Candidacy —Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Blame Tinubu, Akande If South-West Fails To Take Over From Buhari—Afenifere Renewal Group
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigeria’s Terror King, Shekau, Connects East, West And Centre In A Puzzling Agenda
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad