Group Condemns Reappointment Of Managing Director Of Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority Despite Corruption Allegations

Anti-corruption organisation, Transparency Monitoring Group, has condemned the reappointment of Abubakar Mu'azu as Managing Director of Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority by President Muhammadu Buhari despite multiple allegations of corruption against him.

The letter of his reappointment was said to have been released last week Tuesday in spite of the documentary evidence against him.

The President's decision has elicited rage among staff of the Adamawa State-based federal agency, who described Mu'azu's reappointment as a major setback for the fight against corruption in Nigeria. Abubakar Mu'azu

A whistleblower, Bashiru Ahmed, had raised the alarm on corrupt activities in the agency under Mu’azu’s watch, urging anti-graft agencies to investigate a 39-point corruption allegation against the UBRBDA Managing Director running into billions of naira.

President Buhari's Assistant on Domestic Affairs, Sarki Abba, and Minister of Water Resources, Adamu Suleiman, were said to be behind the reappointment of Mu'azu.

It was gathered that Suleiman, who is Buhari's nephew, has vested interest in Songhai modelled farm; a project, set up by the President to stimulate agricultural growth and to empower the youths.

See Also Politics Managing Director Of Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority, Abubakar Mu'azu, Refuses To Vacate Office Three Weeks After Tenure Expiration