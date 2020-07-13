Gunmen Kidnap 30 Persons In Kaduna

According to a source, one person, who tried to escape was killed by the gunmen.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 13, 2020

At least 30 persons have been reportedly kidnapped on the bridge linking Kaduna town and Millennium City in Kaduna State.

The source added that the heavily armed men in military uniforms pretended to be checking if people wore face masks by blocking the bridge on Sunday night and taking away victims to unknown destinations.

The incident has since sent panic across the area with road users now afraid to pass through the axis.

 

