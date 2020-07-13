I Slapped Minister Of Niger Delta, Akpabio, For Sexually Harassing Me –Ex-NDDC Managing Director, Nunieh

She said, “Why did he not tell Nigerians that I slapped him in his guest house at Apo? I am the only woman that slapped Akpabio. He thought he could come up on me. He tried to harass me sexually."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 13, 2020

Former Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, Joi Nunieh, on Monday said that she slapped Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, for sexually harassing her.

Speaking on Monday during an interview on Arise TV, Nunieh said that the incident happened at Akpabio’s guest house in Abuja.

She said, “Why did he not tell Nigerians that I slapped him in his guest house at Apo? I am the only woman that slapped Akpabio. He thought he could come up on me. He tried to harass me sexually.

“I slapped him. He tried to come on me. I am an Ogoni woman and nobody jokes with us. I showed Akpabio that Rivers women do not tolerate nonsense.” 

When asked further by the programme host, Reuben Abati, whether she was accusing Akpabio of rape or sexual harassment, Nunieh said, “Harassment sounds better, not rape.

“Yes, I am accusing him of sexual harassment. Akpabio is most interested in my love life. Did he want to be my seventh husband? That’s why Akpabio told the world that I am temperamental. You know why Akpabio will tell the world that I am temperamental? Because of that incident I slapped him.”

The former NDDC MD also accused Akpabio of trying to inflate the NDDC budget.

She said the minister directed her to include some projects from the refugee commission in the budget of the NDDC.

“Akpabio wrote me to put a list of projects from the refugee commission in the budget of NDDC. Refugee commission is another Federal Government commission for IDPs,” she added.

