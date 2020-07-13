NHRC Boss, Ojukwu, Urges Employees Not To Embark On Strike Action

He said the commission under his watch was making frantic efforts to persuade the Nigerian Government to release funds to pay the minimum wage arrears.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 13, 2020

Executive Secretary of National Human Rights Commission, Tony Ojukwu, has appealed to staff of the organisation not to embark on industrial action scheduled to commence on July 16 over unpaid new minimum wage and investigations allowances.

He disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.  Anthony Ojukwu

The statement reads, "The management team of the National Human Rights Commission has advised the staff union of the commission to jettison the proposed industrial action scheduled to commence on the 16th of July this month over the unpaid new minimum wage and investigations allowances."

Ojukwu explained that industrial harmony rather than a strike was what was needed to further deepen the interface with government towards securing the release of the necessary funds to pay the minimum wage arrears.

 

