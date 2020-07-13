Only God Can Make An Igbo Man President Of Nigeria —Prince Arthur Eze

Prince Arthur Eze, a Nigerian businessman, has said that only God can make an Igbo man President of Nigeria.

Eze made the comments while speaking with journalists in Ukpo, Anambra State, on Sunday.

He accused Igbo people of not being united and hailed Northern Nigeria for being “kind”.

He said, “For the Igbo to be President, they must love themselves. Do they love themselves? The North is very kind. If you go to Northern Nigerian, you will see churches everywhere. There are churches in Kano, Sokoto, Kaduna, Abuja, and others yet they say there is hatred. Do we (Igbo) love ourselves?

“Only God can make an Igbo man President. We shall pray to God to find an Igbo man who has character to help people. I would prefer someone who has conscience; somebody who will remember me. I don’t care where you come from.

“I went to the North, they didn’t know who I was. They gave me $12m for the construction of Kano TV in 1980. I didn’t have one naira then. It was the same thing in Katsina, Borno and Kaduna. Then, they put me in the oil business. They didn’t care where I came from. Tell me any Igbo man who can do that?”