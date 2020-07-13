Two Madagascar Lawmakers Die Of COVID-19

Andry Rajoelina, President of Madagascar, has said that two of the island nation’s lawmakers have died of Coronavirus.

He said one member of the Senate and one deputy had died after getting infected with COVID-19.

Madagascar has been at the forefront of championing a cure for the deadly virus out of the African continent.

Nigeria has also received a shipment of Madagascar’s COVID-Organics herbal cure.

The potential benefits of COVID-Organics, a tonic derived from artemisia — a plant with proven efficacy in malaria treatment — and other indigenous herbs, have not been validated by any scientific study.

The deaths come as 11 other deputies and 14 senators also testes positive for the virus, AFP reports.

Rajoelina on July 5 placed its capital Antananarivo under a fresh lockdown following a new surge in infections, two months after the restrictions were eased.

It has recorded 2,573 infections including 35 deaths with the government estimating that the peak will not be reached until the end of August.