United Kingdom Denies Air Peace Landing Permit To Evacuate Stranded Nigerians

According to a statement by the Nigerian High Commission in London on Sunday, the evacuation flights from London Heathrow to Abuja and Lagos will now depart on Tuesday, July 14.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 13, 2020

The planned evacuation of Nigerians stranded in the United Kingdom has suffered a delay as British authorities denied a Nigerian airline, Air Peace, landing permit.

“This is to inform all prospective evacuees that have been issued tickets for the Air Peace flights departing on July 13, 2020, from London Heathrow to Abuja and Lagos, that due to landing clearance issues, the flights have been rescheduled to depart on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 10:00am from Gatwick Airport. 

“Furthermore, Air Peace has contracted Air Partner to operate the flight on its behalf and any other information will be communicated directly to the passengers.

“In light of the foregoing, the mission wishes to extend its appreciation to the chairman and management of Air Peace Limited for ensuring that our stranded nationals in the United Kingdom return home safely.”

The Nigerian Government has been airlifting nationals stranded in different countries across the world back home after several countries imposed travel restrictions to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

