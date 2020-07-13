Why Suspended EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu, Is Still In Detention –Lawyer

Oluwatosin Ojaomo, lawyer to suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has given more insight into why his client is still being detained by the police after his arrest last week in Abuja.

Revealing that Magu was to face the Presidential probe panel today (Monday) inside Aso Villa, Ojaomo added that he would ensure his bail condition was perfected at the end of the questioning by the committee.

Speaking further, the lawyer said that if not for the fact that the former EFCC boss was billed to face the panel again today, he could have been released on bail before now. Ibrahim Magu

Magu had been held at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Area 10, Abuja, since his arrest last Monday by a combined team of Department of State Services and police officers.

He is answering questions for alleged mismanagement of recovered funds and lack of transparency in the recovered assets.

He is also being accused of allegedly amassing wealth illicitly and also shipping money to foreign countries through cronies.