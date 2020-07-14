Again, 25 Nigerians Arrested For Entering Ghana Through Unapproved Routes

The immigrants, which included 24 males and one female and aged between 19 and 26 years, failed to give any reason for their illegal entry.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 14, 2020

Officials of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region have arrested 25 Nigerians for allegedly entering the country through unapproved routes.

Chief Superintendent Shradrach Azangweo, the District Commander of GIS, told the Ghana News Agency that the illegal immigrants had been moved to the Aflao Command to assist in investigations. 

"They have breached our immigration laws and we would send them back to Aflao to assist us in investigations on how they entered the country," he said. 

He said in line with the COVID-19 protocols, the immigrants were screened to determine their COVID-19 status and were likely to be referred to Port Health at Aflao.

He said he expected the 25 immigrants to be repatriated soon.

Mr Azangweo warned all drivers and “Okada” riders to desist from assisting foreigners to enter the country through illegal means to ensure that the reasons for the closure of the borders were achieved.

"We will advise the general public and drivers to support in this fight since the COVID-19 numbers keep increasing; just report any foreigner to the Immigration officers," he said. He warned that anyone who facilitated the entry into the country of a foreigner would be prosecuted.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

