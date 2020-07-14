Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Maiduguri, Kill Several Residents

Boko Haram terrorists on Monday night attacked Gomari area of Maiduguri, capital of Borno State, multiple sources told SaharaReporters.

A security source disclosed that the insurgents came into the village around 11:05pm, shooting sporadically and killing several persons.

“Gomari, near Airport Road is presently under attack, they have started burning buildings and killing civilians trying to flee.”

Increased attacks by insurgents have been recorded in the area in recent times.

The terrorists have made several attempts to overrun a military base located within the area lately also.



