Director-General Of NAPTIP, Okah-Donli, In Alleged Multi-million Naira Contract Fraud

SaharaReporters has uncovered details of how Mrs Julie Okah-Donli, Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, allegedly awarded fraudulent contracts without recourse to procedure and due process.

In one of the documents seen by our correspondent, Okah-Donli awarded fake contract for the renovation NAPTIP shelter in Abuja and Benin to Bijimi Integrated Services Limited in the sum of N45m despite the fact that the Federal Inland Revenue Services had renovated the two shelters as part of its corporate social responsibility in 2019.

To perfect the deal, the NAPTIP boss paid the sum in three tranches.

In the first tranche, the sum of N12,552,485.72 was paid, followed by N15,433,649.33 while last payment to the company was N17,164,477.86.

In yet another corruption saga, Okah-Donli and some staff of the agency forged documents and diverted the sum of N100m appropriated in 2017 for a project.

SaharaReporters gathered that the N100m appropriated by NAPTIP was to develop framework protocol for Safe Return/Repatriation and Reintegration of Victims of human Trafficking from destination countries.

In the fund, workshops were meant to be held in some ECOWAS countries, however, such workshops and activities were never carried out in any country.

Okah-Donli and the agency’s Director of Programme Development and Research, Godwin Morka, forged documents, retired the funds and claimed the workshops were carried out.

Documents forged were air tickets, hotel receipts, payments of experts, consultants as well as printing and dissemination of the protocol attendance list and others.

According to a staff of the agency, who spoke with SaharaReporters, only one workshop was carried out by NAPTIP.

He said the European Union, United Kingdom, United States and Spanish Embassies in Nigeria took financial responsibility of participants during the three-day workshop held in Calabar, Cross River State, between March 26 and 28, 2018.

When contacted over the issue, the NAPTIP boss declined to speak, demanding that our correspondent comes to the agency’s office with an authorisation letter to be briefed by the finance department.

She said, “I will give your number to the Director of Procurement and Director of Finance. I don’t deal with those issues that has to do with finance, they will get back to you.”

DOCUMENTS:

Petition by Sahara Reporters on Scribd

Annexure A by Sahara Reporters on Scribd

Annexure B by Sahara Reporters on Scribd

Annexure C by Sahara Reporters on Scribd

Annexure D by Sahara Reporters on Scribd

Protocol for Identification of Victims of Trafficking by Sahara Reporters on Scribd