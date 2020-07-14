Living Faith Church Deaconess Who Brutalised 14-year-old Girl With Hot Knife In Genital Area, Pleads Guilty, Remanded In Prison

Yemi Awolola, a deaconess with the Living Faith Church also known as Winners' Chapel, who brutalised a 14-year-old girl put in her care with a hot knife and gas lighter in her genital area, has pleaded guilty to the charges against her.

SaharaReporters also gathered that Awolola inserted a stick in the girl’s vagina.

Awolola, who is reportedly a staff of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, was arraigned on Monday at the Magistrate Court 3, Ibrahim Taiwo Road, Kaduna, on charges of battery and sexual assault.

Despite pleading guilty to the crime, Justice Bashir Yusuf Shittu, the presiding magistrate, said he was unable to convict Awolola because he “lacks jurisdiction” and that he was only taking cognisance of the offence.

Justice Shittu granted bail in the sum of N700,000 to Awolola’s two children, who are also named as accomplices in the matter, but denied the woman bail.

Her son, SaharaReporters gathered, who is also complicit in allegedly abusing Princess, has fled to Lagos after escaping police arrest.

The presiding judge has adjourned the case until August 27 for further hearing while remanding Awolola at the Kaduna Correctional Center.

Recall that the woman and her children allegedly serially abused Princess, who was left in her care after she promised the victim’s financially unstable family that she will send her to school.

The family recently called on Nigerians to ensure that the matter was not swept under the carpet and that their daughter, who is currently hospitalised in Kaduna, gets justice.