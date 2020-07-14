The Nation Newspapers Apologises To Falana Over Report Magu Paid Him N28m

The Nation newspaper has apologised to Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Femi Falana, for publishing a report claiming that he was paid N28m to handle a case by the suspended Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

In a rejoinder on Tuesday, the newspaper said that Falana did not also prosecute any case for the commission as claimed in a story titled: More trouble for Magu as new facts on re-looting of recovered funds emerge, published on its website on Saturday.

It said, “We apologise to Mr Falana, who we hold in high esteem, for the story which our Online section unwittingly picked from the News Agency of Nigeria. We hereby retract the story.

“We agree that the report imputed against Falana was false, and on realising that, we took the story down. See Also Legal Falana Threatens To Sue The Nation Newspaper Over Publication Linking Him To Funds Allegedly Looted By Suspended EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu

“We regret the damage the story would have caused him and apologise unreservedly to him.”

Falana had through his counsel earlier threatened legal action if the misinformation was not corrected.



