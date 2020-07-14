Police Rescue Soldiers From Boko Haram After Attack In Borno

The terrorists had killed some security personnel and abducted others after an attack on soldiers on a patrol.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 14, 2020

The Nigeria Police Counter-terrorism operatives have rescued two soldiers earlier abducted by Boko Haram fighters in Borno State.

PRNigeria gathered that the terrorists had killed some security personnel and abducted others after an attack on soldiers on a patrol.

This comes after Nigerian troops repelled an attempt by terrorists to seize an army barrack in Maiduguri on Monday. 

According to a situation report sighted by PRNigeria, it disclosed that “At 14.30 Hrs of July 13, 20120, an army patrol team was attacked by Boko Haram along Auno Road and killed two soldiers and kidnapped others while carting away two of the military’s gun truck, AK 47 rifles and unspecified numbers of ammunition.

“Counter-Terrorism Unit of the Nigerian Police on pin down point (operation), at the area went after the terrorists. After a gun battle recovered one gun-truck, rifles and rescued two soldiers alive.

“All exhibits handed over to the Commissioner of Police Command."

Meanwhile, in another development, Nigerian troops have thwarted an attempt by Boko Haram terrorists to seize an army barracks in Maiduguri.

PRNigeria learnt that the terrorists had attempted to seize the 333 Artillery Barracks of the Nigerian Army but were resisted after heavy exchanges of fire that lasted for about two hours between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

