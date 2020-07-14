Police Seize Magu's Official Bulletproof Vehicles, Seal Office

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 14, 2020

Policemen attached to the Force Criminal Investigation Department on Monday seized two official bulletproof vehicles of suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

SaharaReporters gathered that one of the vehicles was recovered in Abuja and the other in Maiduguri, Borno State. 

It was gathered that the vehicles were taken to the Force Headquarters but later moved to the commission’s headquarters. 

SaharaReporters also gathered that some of the detectives stormed the commission's head office and sealed Magu's office on the 10th floor of the new EFCC building located along Airport Road, Jabi, Wuse II.

Sources said that workers were barred from accessing the entire floor where the office was located.

Magu is being grilled by the panel at the Presidential Villa over alleged mismanagement of recovered funds and lack of transparency in the recovered assets.

He is also being accused of misappropriating N700m earmarked for the training of EFCC staff.

 

 

