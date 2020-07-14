Probe Panel Grills EFCC Directors Loyal To Magu

SaharaReporters gathered that the directors are loyalists of the embattled EFCC czar.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 14, 2020

The presidential panel set up to probe the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has extended its dragnet to directors of the anti-graft agency who appeared before the panel for questioning.

They were grilled for several hours on Monday on their involvement in the alleged sleaze levelled against Magu.

Magu was arrested exactly a week ago and whisked to the presidential villa where he has been answering questions on his tenure as head of the agency.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

