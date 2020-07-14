Two Nigerians Arrested In Ghana For Alleged Kidnapping, Trafficking

According to police, the suspects, Paul Okafor and Duru Favour, are said to be engaged in kidnapping and trafficking of young Nigerians to perpetrate cyber-crime activities in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 14, 2020

The Central Regional Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHT) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) has arrested two Nigerians at Gomoa Pomadze on suspicion of kidnapping and human trafficking.

According to police, the suspects, Paul Okafor and Duru Favour, are said to be engaged in kidnapping and trafficking of young Nigerians to perpetrate cyber-crime activities in the country.

Briefing the Ghana News Agency (GNA), DSP Irene Oppong, Regional Police Public Relations Officer and Head of the AHTU, said 39 victims, all Nigerians in their twenties, were rescued in the process.

She said on Sunday, July 12, at about 1100 hours, the Winneba District Police Command, acting on information, dispatched a Police Patrol team to Gomoa Pomadze, where they met a 21-year old Nigerian, Charles Ikorohk in the company of three Ghanaians.  leportale

She said Ikorohk told the Police team that he arrived in the country from Nigeria on Wednesday, January 22, to visit a friend but could not trace him.

He said he got stranded in Accra where he met one Uzo at the Kwame Nkrumah interchange area, who later introduced him to one Arisuezo, also a Nigerian.

She said Arisuezo brought Ikorohk to Winneba and kept him in a walled house together with other young men from Nigerian.

According to DSP Oppong, Arisuezo prevented his captives from leaving the compound and subjected them to all forms of inhuman treatment and also engaged them in cyber-crime activities.

She said Charles managed to escape on Sunday, July 12 about 0800 hours when he was tasked to weed the compound of the house while their supervisors went out with one of the victims to a Mobile money vendor to withdraw some cash fraudulently received.

She said the police, after receiving a tip-off, quickly went to the house and rescued the 39 Nigerians and arrested the suspects.

Thirty-six laptops were also retrieved from the house. DSP Oppong said the owner of the house was arrested and given a police enquiry bail while investigations were ongoing to arrest Michael Arisuezo and his other accomplices.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana Again, 25 Nigerians Arrested For Entering Ghana Through Unapproved Routes
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Ghanaian Protest Organizers Receive Death Threats Ahead Of Massive Anti-Mahama Protest At UN
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Ghana’s President Mahama Sacks 2 Of The Judges Caught On Tape For Bribery
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Ghana Calls For Africa's Withdrawal From ICC Suffers Set Back At AU Summit
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Three Nigerians Wanted By Police In Ghana Over Kidnap Of Estonian Diplomat
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Ghana 13 Nigerian Girls Arrested In Ghana For Alleged Prostitution
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics I Slapped Minister Of Niger Delta, Akpabio, For Sexually Harassing Me –Ex-NDDC Managing Director, Nunieh
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Threatens To Sue SaharaReporters Over Reports Exposing Corruption-fuelled Extravagant Lifestyle Of Family
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Why Suspended EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu, Is Still In Detention –Lawyer
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Probe Panel Grills EFCC Directors Loyal To Magu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Demands Probe Of Ekiti Governor, Fayemi, Over Alleged Fraudulent Ajaokuta Steel Company Transaction
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Malami Should Be Prosecuted For Disposing Vessels According To EFCC Act, Says Lagos Lawyer
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insurgency Gunmen Kidnap 30 Persons In Kaduna
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Confirms 'Naira Rain' At Son's Wedding After SaharaReporters' Story
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Maiduguri, Kill Several Residents
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Magu, Maggots And Maga Dogs By Festus Adedayo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Nelson Mandela's Daughter, Zindzi, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad