12 EFCC Directors Suspended

No less than 12 directors of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have been suspended.

The suspension is expected to take immediate effect.

The notice of suspension was reportedly communicated to Mohammed Umar, the Acting Chairman of the Commission, late on Tuesday by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, The Nation reports.

The suspension is not unconnected to the ongoing investigation into corruption allegations levelled against suspended Acting Chairman of the agency, Ibrahim Magu.

