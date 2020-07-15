12 EFCC Directors Suspended

The suspension is expected to take immediate effect.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 15, 2020

No less than 12 directors of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have been suspended.

The suspension is expected to take immediate effect.

The notice of suspension was reportedly communicated to Mohammed Umar, the Acting Chairman of the Commission, late on Tuesday by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, The Nation reports.

The suspension is not unconnected to the ongoing investigation into corruption allegations levelled against suspended Acting Chairman of the agency, Ibrahim Magu.

 

See Also Corruption Police Seize Magu's Official Bulletproof Vehicles, Seal Office 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Jails Ex-NIMASA Director For Seven Years Over Fraud, Money Laundering
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Director-General Of NAPTIP, Okah-Donli, In Alleged Multi-million Naira Contract Fraud
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Kebbi Group Gives Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Seven Days To Clear Self From Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Police Seize Magu's Official Bulletproof Vehicles, Seal Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Threatens To Sue SaharaReporters Over Reports Exposing Corruption-fuelled Extravagant Lifestyle Of Family
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigeria's First Female Combat Helicopter Pilot Dies At 25
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Gokada CEO Found Dead In New York Apartment, Body Dismembered
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Jails Ex-NIMASA Director For Seven Years Over Fraud, Money Laundering
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Director-General Of NAPTIP, Okah-Donli, In Alleged Multi-million Naira Contract Fraud
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Military Police Rescue Soldiers From Boko Haram After Attack In Borno
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Kebbi Group Gives Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Seven Days To Clear Self From Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Police Seize Magu's Official Bulletproof Vehicles, Seal Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerians Demand Investigation Into Death Of Tolulope Arotile, Country’s First Combat Helicopter Pilot Who Died At 25
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Magu Vs Malami: A Drunkard That Got Married To A Prostitute By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Deny Detaining Magu, Say He Is Being “Held” By Presidency
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interview I Didn't Tell My Father Everything I Went Through So He Does Not Get Worried—SS2 Pupil Assaulted By Employer In Lebanon
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad