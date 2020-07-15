Akeredolu Writes Ondo Police, Seeks Investigation Of Ex-SSG Over Allegation Of Rigging Election In His Favour

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has written to the state Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, to investigate the claim made by a former Secretary to the State Government, Ifedayo Abegunde, that the 2016 governorship election was rigged in his favour.

Abegunde, shortly after his resignation on July 6, claimed that the 2016 election was won by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, and not Akeredolu.

The SSG said the poll was manipulated by bigwigs of the APC, including himself, just for Akeredolu to win at all cost.

But in his petition to the police commissioner, Akeredolu said the allegation of the ex-SSG needed to be adequately investigated by the security agencies.

The petition to the state police boss was written through Mr. Femi Emmanuel Emodamori, a lawyer in the state.

The governor said the allegation was false, reckless, senseless, and criminal.

The petition reads, "According to the official result of the governorship election published by INEC, APC and its candidate, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu polled 224, 842 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate in the election, Eyitayo Jegede, polled 150, 380 votes.

"The Alliance for Democracy and its candidate in the election, Chief Olusola Oke, came third, with total votes of 126,889. See Also Politics We Rigged 2016 Governorship Election For Akeredolu, Ex-Ondo SSG Says After Resigning

"Our clients emphatically state that the much-publicised allegation of manipulation of the 2016 Ondo State election by Sunday Ifedayo Abegunde is diametrically spurious, false, reckless, senseless, and criminal.

"It was made to scandalise our clients, particularly the governor, three and half years after the undisputed election, and after Sunday Ifedayo Abegunde parted ways with the current government of Ondo State.

"You would agree with us that electoral integrity is a severe and sensitive issue in Nigeria. For any person to fraudulently procure the return of any other person to an elective office, whether directly or indirectly, is a criminal offence punishable with twelve (12) months imprisonment, under section 124(1) (a) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended).

"We have the instruction of our clients to call on your office to set all the necessary machinery in motion.

"This is necessary to unravel the truth or falsehood in the allegation(s) of Sunday Ifedayo Abegunde, by conducting a thorough investigation into the allegation in this petition."