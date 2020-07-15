BREAKING: Police Deny Detaining Magu, Say He Is Being “Held” By Presidency

In a letter by DCP Idowu Owohunwa, Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, written to Tosin Ojaomo, counsel to Magu, in response to his bail application, the police stated that the suspended EFCC boss was not in their custody but being ‘held’ by the Presidency.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 15, 2020

The Nigeria Police Force has denied detaining suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

In a letter by DCP Idowu Owohunwa, Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, written to Tosin Ojaomo, counsel to Magu, in response to his bail application, the police stated that the suspended EFCC boss was not in their custody but being ‘held’ by the Presidency.

The letter reads, “The Inspector-General directs that your attention be drawn to the fact that the Nigeria Police Force is not investigating Ibrahim Magu and he is accordingly not being detained by the police by the Presidential Panel that is investigating the activities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. 

“The Inspector-General of Police therefore advises that you consider redirecting your request to the Chairman of the Presidential Panel for appropriate attention.”

Magu was arrested last week Monday by a combined team of Department of State Services and police personnel at taken to the Presidential Villa where he has continued to face questions from a panel headed a retired Appeal Court judge, Ayo Salami.

He has been held since his arrest despite his lawyer applying for his release on bail.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Police Rescue Soldiers From Boko Haram After Attack In Borno
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Police Seize Magu's Official Bulletproof Vehicles, Seal Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Seven Police Officers Deployed To Tackle Banditry In Katsina Die In Motor Accident, 11 Others Injured
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Cybercrime: Nigeria Police, Interpol Arrest Three Suspects In Edo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Free Speech Rotimi Jolayemi, Journalist Who Sang Critical Poem Against Nigeria's Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, Released On Bail
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Police Nigerian Senate Calls For Decentralisation Of Police
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigeria's First Female Combat Helicopter Pilot Dies At 25
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption 12 EFCC Directors Suspended
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Gokada CEO Found Dead In New York Apartment, Body Dismembered
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Jails Ex-NIMASA Director For Seven Years Over Fraud, Money Laundering
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Director-General Of NAPTIP, Okah-Donli, In Alleged Multi-million Naira Contract Fraud
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Military Police Rescue Soldiers From Boko Haram After Attack In Borno
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Kebbi Group Gives Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Seven Days To Clear Self From Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Police Seize Magu's Official Bulletproof Vehicles, Seal Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerians Demand Investigation Into Death Of Tolulope Arotile, Country’s First Combat Helicopter Pilot Who Died At 25
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Magu Vs Malami: A Drunkard That Got Married To A Prostitute By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interview I Didn't Tell My Father Everything I Went Through So He Does Not Get Worried—SS2 Pupil Assaulted By Employer In Lebanon
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad