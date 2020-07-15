BREAKING: Police Deny Detaining Magu, Say He Is Being “Held” By Presidency

The Nigeria Police Force has denied detaining suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

In a letter by DCP Idowu Owohunwa, Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, written to Tosin Ojaomo, counsel to Magu, in response to his bail application, the police stated that the suspended EFCC boss was not in their custody but being ‘held’ by the Presidency.

The letter reads, “The Inspector-General directs that your attention be drawn to the fact that the Nigeria Police Force is not investigating Ibrahim Magu and he is accordingly not being detained by the police by the Presidential Panel that is investigating the activities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“The Inspector-General of Police therefore advises that you consider redirecting your request to the Chairman of the Presidential Panel for appropriate attention.”

Magu was arrested last week Monday by a combined team of Department of State Services and police personnel at taken to the Presidential Villa where he has continued to face questions from a panel headed a retired Appeal Court judge, Ayo Salami.

He has been held since his arrest despite his lawyer applying for his release on bail.