FAAN Blasts Former Zamfara Governor, Yari, For Violating COVID-19 Airport Protocol

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has blasted Abdulaziz Yari, former governor of Zamfara State, for violating COVID-19 protocol at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport.

FAAN made this known in a statement released via its official Twitter account on Wednesday.

The agency said the incident happened on Saturday when Yari allegedly pushed away an officer of the environment department, who wanted to disinfect his bag. Abdulaziz Yari

According to the tweets, the ex-governor claimed that the officer should be aware of his social status as a very important person.

FAAN described the act as “irresponsible”, saying such action puts other passengers at risk.

“He refused to adhere to the protocols and procedures put in place by the federal government through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 by forcefully pushing away an officer of the environment department when he insisted that his luggage must be disinfected.

“The former governor said the officer should have known he is a VIP. This irresponsible act endangers all other airport users, it is unacceptable, and as such it has been duly escalated.

“FAAN hereby cautions all airport users, especially our esteemed VIPs, to please respect the presidential directive by observing the public health travel protocols put in place to protect all air travellers against infection and the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement read.

