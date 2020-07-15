Look After Your Members Interest Rather Than Fighting Proxy Wars, Prof Nwabueze Tells UNILAG ASUU

Prof Nwabueze further appealed to the university’s council and management to settle the misunderstanding between the duo amicably.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 15, 2020

A professor at the Department of Sociology, University of Lagos, Ndukaeze Nwabueze, has urged the leadership of the institution’s branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities to look after members interest rather than fighting proxy wars.

Prof Nwabueze in a statement said the university staff union had no constitutionally defined standing in the misunderstanding between the Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Council and the management of the University of Lagos.

He said, “ASUU, Unilag has no constitutionally defined standing in the misunderstanding between the Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Council and the management of the University of Lagos. Our union is neither PRO nor the ‘aluta’ wing of management. The union had neither declared a trade dispute against the council of which Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN, is the Chair. 

"On the other hand, management, to the best of my knowledge, has not declared inability to state its own side of the dispute if a conducive dispute settlement atmosphere was to be provided for that purpose. This is the path of honour which I would have supported my union to play in these circumstances. 

“As I have made abundantly clear to my highly respected chairman, where two parties are engaged in a fight, a responsible third person will not come in to take sides and conflagrate rather than douse the tension. I feel that by descending into the arena of conflict and supporting one side against the other, the union is not only pouring petrol on a smouldering fire, it is fanning the embers of unending dispute. This is not in the interest of council, management, members of ASUU, other unions on campus, the entire staff, students, parents and guardians, the university community as a whole, our alumni, friends and the public in contact.

“Our union is behaving more like a misguided students’ union. It goes on the war path for the slightest provocation. Where is collective bargaining, dialogue, mediation, arbitration or even lobbying? Not too long ago, the union embarked on its ‘struggle’ approach over a member’s case. That matter was settled to the happiness of all parties not towing the combative approach of the union. This matter between the council and management shall be settled without any input by this union. I can bet anybody this prediction. The consequence? Our union is gradually sliding into functional irrelevance and, soon, our views will neither be sought nor matter anymore going forward.”

Prof Nwabueze further appealed to the university’s council and management to settle the misunderstanding between the duo amicably.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Cancellation Of WASSCE Fraudulent, NANS Says, Demands Sack Of Education Minister
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: WAEC 'Presents' Certificate To Buhari
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram Nine Months After, 80% Of Students, Teachers Resume In Dapchi School
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Education Ex-Acting DSS DG Seiyefa Appointed Pro-Chancellor Of Niger Delta University
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Inclusive Education Is Not In Existence Anywhere In Nigeria
Education Inside The Hidden, Inaccessible Lagos State Inclusive And Special Schools
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
ACTIVISM Strike Will End When Govt Addresses Our Minimalist Proposal, Says ASUU President
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigeria's First Female Combat Helicopter Pilot Dies At 25
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: National Assembly Service Commission Sacks Clerk, 149 Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption 12 EFCC Directors Suspended
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Gokada CEO Found Dead In New York Apartment, Body Dismembered
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Jails Ex-NIMASA Director For Seven Years Over Fraud, Money Laundering
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption Director-General Of NAPTIP, Okah-Donli, In Alleged Multi-million Naira Contract Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerians Demand Investigation Into Death Of Tolulope Arotile, Country’s First Combat Helicopter Pilot Who Died At 25
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Kebbi Group Gives Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Seven Days To Clear Self From Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Magu Vs Malami: A Drunkard That Got Married To A Prostitute By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics FAAN Blasts Former Zamfara Governor, Yari, For Violating COVID-19 Airport Protocol
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Police Seize Magu's Official Bulletproof Vehicles, Seal Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad