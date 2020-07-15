Magu To Challenge Continued Detention As Police Deny Him Bail

After being denied bail by the police, suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has through his lawyer, Oluwatosin Ojaomo, said that he would approach the court to challenge his continued detention.

Ojaomo had on Friday written a letter to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, demanding the release of his client.

Ojaomo, who spoke with SaharaReporters on Wednesday in Abuja, said, "We have formally received the response of the IGP on the bail but he said that it is the presidential panel that was detaining him and that I should get in touch with the panel. Ibrahim Magu

"But I am not satisfied with the response because if the police detain somebody, it must be based on an order either from the court or by the panel chairman.

"We are not ruling out going to court but I want to be sure and see a copy of detention order that permitted the detention of my client."

Magu was arrested on July 6 by a combined team of the Department of State Services and policemen from the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja.

He is currently being interrogated by a panel headed by Ayo Salami, former President of the Appeal Court, for alleged mismanagement of recovered funds and lack of transparency in the recovered assets.