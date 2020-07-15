Magu Not On Trial, Invitation By Panel In His Best Interest —Presidency

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, has said that suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, was not on trial.

Adesina said Magu was only invited by the Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential panel to his tell his own side of the story.

The suspended EFCC boss was arrested and detained on Monday, July 6, 2020.

He has been appearing before a presidential panel investigating allegations of corruption and insubordination levelled against him by Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami. L-R: Femi Adesina, Ibrahim Magu.

Adesina while speaking during a programme on Channels Television on Wednesday, said Magu’s invitation was in his best interest.

On the legality of Magu’s prolonged detention, Adesina said, he was not a lawyer and as such he could not comment on legal matters.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Suspended Acting EFCC Chairman, Magu, Released From Detention

He said, “If anything illegal has been done, there are ways to seek redress for it but I think it is in the best interest of everybody including Magu for the panel to have invited him to hear his side of the story.

“I can tell you on authority that before this became a public issue, the panel had been sitting for weeks and when the panel established some grounds for Mr. Magu to be invited, the President then gave approval for him to be invited and he was invited and he came.”

Adesina said Magu was told to step aside to allow a seamless investigation.