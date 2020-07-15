Yoruba Is Glue Holding Nigeria Together — Olu Falae

He said the Yoruba nation invested a lot to maintain peace in the country and, therefore, would not be talking of secession.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 15, 2020

Elder statesman, Chief Olu Falae, has said Yorubaland is the glue holding Nigeria together.

He said the Yoruba nation invested a lot to maintain peace in the country and, therefore, would not be talking of secession.

Falae, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Minister of Finance, said this in an interview with Vanguard, noting that when insecurity or crisis displaced Nigerians, they usually found solace in the South-West.

He described Yorubaland as “the refugee camp of Nigeria… where everybody is accepted and looked after.” 

Olu Falae
Sahara Reporters Media

He said, “We have invested, perhaps, more than most groups in Nigeria. To prove my point, if there is a crisis in the East today, where do people rush to? The South-West. If there is a crisis in the North, where will they run to? The South-West.

“This is the refugee camp of Nigeria. This is where everybody is welcome, accepted and looked after. That is the investment of peace we have been making from time immemorial.

“Yorubaland has been the glue that holds Nigeria. If the South-West says it wants to secede, the Middle-Belt will fight us because they see Yoruba as the cement that holds Nigeria.

“During the Civil War, when the Igbo went home, Governor Mobolaji Johnson looked after their property for them. Rents were in the banks. When they returned, their money was given to them to start life all over again.

“That is a fact. But the property they left in Port Harcourt was taken over by their neighbours. It took several years before some of them were returned to the owners.

“We have demonstrated that we are the most accommodating; we are the cementing culture in Nigeria. So, there is no way we can secede. This is our home.”

The statesman made the point while explaining that restructuring would solve many of the country’s problems, especially insecurity.

He said Amotekun was not a secessionist move, as the South-West would always be advocating a united Nigeria.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption Kebbi Group Gives Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Seven Days To Clear Self From Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Threatens To Sue SaharaReporters Over Reports Exposing Corruption-fuelled Extravagant Lifestyle Of Family
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Niger Delta Drama As NDDC Interim Management Committee Fails To Explain N143bn Budget Shortfall
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Ignore National Assembly, Go Ahead With 774,000 Jobs, President Buhari Tells Keyamo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Holds Press Conference Against SaharaReporters Over Reports Exposing Corruption-fuelled Lifestyle Of Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
News Nigeria's First Female Combat Helicopter Pilot Dies At 25
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Director-General Of NAPTIP, Okah-Donli, In Alleged Multi-million Naira Contract Fraud
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Military Police Rescue Soldiers From Boko Haram After Attack In Borno
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Police Seize Magu's Official Bulletproof Vehicles, Seal Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Kebbi Group Gives Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Seven Days To Clear Self From Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Threatens To Sue SaharaReporters Over Reports Exposing Corruption-fuelled Extravagant Lifestyle Of Family
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Niger Delta Drama As NDDC Interim Management Committee Fails To Explain N143bn Budget Shortfall
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Ignore National Assembly, Go Ahead With 774,000 Jobs, President Buhari Tells Keyamo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Holds Press Conference Against SaharaReporters Over Reports Exposing Corruption-fuelled Lifestyle Of Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel UK To Resume Visa Processing In Nigeria On July 28
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics I Slapped Minister Of Niger Delta, Akpabio, For Sexually Harassing Me –Ex-NDDC Managing Director, Nunieh
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad