Afenifere Urges Government To Investigate Death Of Nigeria's First Female Combat Helicopter Pilot, Tolulope Arotile

Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has asked the Nigerian Government to look into circumstances surrounding the death of 25-year-old Tolulope Arotile, who was the country’s first female combat helicopter pilot. The group in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, on Thursday said it rejects the explanation for her death that she was knocked down by a reversing car.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2020

Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has asked the Nigerian Government to look into circumstances surrounding the death of 25-year-old Tolulope Arotile, who was the country’s first female combat helicopter pilot.

The group in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, on Thursday said it rejects the explanation for her death that she was knocked down by a reversing car.

Afenifere said that due to the sensitivity of her job fighting insurgency and the possibility of a calculated mishap, the Nigerian Government must launch a coroner’s inquiry to determine how she died and make findings of the same public.

The statement reads, “Nigeria the demented chicken sucked one of its finest eggs yet again with the killing of flying officer Tolulope Arotile on the road in Kaduna on Tuesday. 

“It was only eyewitness accounts that unofficially released that it was a colleague of hers who reversed his car to knock her down on the road.

“Unofficial accounts say she just returned from a combat operation before she was knocked down to death.

“We, therefore, do not accept that her death was an accident until the report of a coroner says how she died and how a supposed attempt to stop and greet could come with a deadly impact.

 

See Also News Father Of Late Combat Helicopter Pilot, Tolulope Arotile, Speaks On Daughter's Last Moments, Says She Fulfilled Childhood Dream 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

 

 

“We say this against what is known of the infiltration of the forces by sympathisers and agents of Boko Haram. We recall the report years back of such agents revealing the routes and timing of movements of our troops to Boko Haram who ambushed them.

“The inquiry should look into all the links of the colleague who killed her and we must know the identity.

“Meanwhile, we sympathise with the grieving family of Tolulope who have been thrown into deep mourning following the killing of their daughter not in combat but within the barrack. May her soul rest in peace.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive #MalamiGate: Luxurious Sitting Room Interior Of Multi-million Naira Mansion Built By AGF Malami For Newly Married Son; How The Corruption-fuelled Wedding Extravaganza Started
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Policemen Who Came To Arrest Me Attempted To Break My Security Door –Ex-NDDC Boss, Nunieh
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Rescued Ex-NDDC Boss, Joy Nunieh, From Police Siege –Rivers State Governor, Wike
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Politics National Assembly Clerk, Omolori, Rejects Sack By Commission
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive #MalamiGate: Luxurious Sitting Room Interior Of Multi-million Naira Mansion Built By AGF Malami For Newly Married Son; How The Corruption-fuelled Wedding Extravaganza Started
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Father Of Late Combat Helicopter Pilot, Tolulope Arotile, Speaks On Daughter's Last Moments, Says She Fulfilled Childhood Dream
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Policemen Who Came To Arrest Me Attempted To Break My Security Door –Ex-NDDC Boss, Nunieh
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Rescued Ex-NDDC Boss, Joy Nunieh, From Police Siege –Rivers State Governor, Wike
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Politics National Assembly Clerk, Omolori, Rejects Sack By Commission
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption House Of Representatives Uncovers How NDDC Embezzled N81bn In Four Months
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FAAN Condemns Adamawa Governor, Fintiri, For Violating COVID-19 Airport Protocol
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Lawmakers Order Arrest Of NDDC Managing Director, Pondei, Over Walk Out On Investigative Committee
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Anti-corruption Group Accuses Management Of North East Development Commission Of Fraudulent Practices
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Before We All Perish: A Dirge On Tolulope By Ofonime Honesty
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad