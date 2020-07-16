Anti-corruption Group Accuses Management Of North East Development Commission Of Fraudulent Practices

The group, who accused the Managing Director of the commission, Mr Mohammed Alkali, of displaying disdain for due process, transparency and the rule of law, further cited illegal award of over-inflated contracts running into billions of naira by him without recourse to the board as stipulated by law as part of the issue bedevilling the agency.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2020

The Coalition of New Nigeria Transparency and Anti-Corruption has raised the alarm over alleged corruption and high-handedness in the recently established North East Development Commission.

The group in a statement by its Secretary, Tijani Umar, on Thursday said that if the Presidency and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission does not intervene on time, the NEDC shall soon be consumed by high-level corruption.

The group, who accused the Managing Director of the commission, Mr Mohammed Alkali, of displaying disdain for due process, transparency and the rule of law, further cited illegal award of over-inflated contracts running into billions of naira by him without recourse to the board as stipulated by law as part of the issue bedevilling the agency.

The group wondered how close N100bn voted to the commission barely one year ago had been squandered without any significant impact on suffering refugees across the North-East region.  On May 8, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the Board of the North East Development Commission (NEDC). Presidency

The CNNTAC alleged that Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar Farouq, in collaboration with Alkali illegally took about N5bn recently to purchase vehicles for the military against its scope of operation and board’s approval.

The statement reads, “We are in possession of other documents showing the purchases of choice properties by close staff and associates of the MD in highbrow neighbourhoods of Abuja, Kaduna and Maiduguri which can be traced to over-inflated and non-existent contracts.

“Another massive corruption scheme is on the verge of being implemented in the name of a housing estate in Maiduguri without the board’s knowledge and approval.

“About N5bn has allegedly been spent on COVID-19 supplies without approval of the board. The MD single-handedly took care of all the Coronavirus supplies. There is massive contract-splitting in the commission.”

The group added that it shows that Chairman of the NEDC, Major-General Paul Tarfa (rtd), lacked enough capacity to run the commission as he is said to be unable to control the agency’s MD and other board members.

A senior official of the commission, who asked not to be named, denied the allegations, saying all members of the agency were working to meet the mandate given to them by the Federal Government to rebuild the North-East region that had witnessed massive destruction as a result of the activities of Boko Haram terrorists. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive #MalamiGate: Luxurious Sitting Room Interior Of Multi-million Naira Mansion Built By AGF Malami For Newly Married Son; How The Corruption-fuelled Wedding Extravaganza Started
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Policemen Who Came To Arrest Me Attempted To Break My Security Door –Ex-NDDC Boss, Nunieh
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Rescued Ex-NDDC Boss, Joy Nunieh, From Police Siege –Rivers State Governor, Wike
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Politics National Assembly Clerk, Omolori, Rejects Sack By Commission
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive #MalamiGate: Luxurious Sitting Room Interior Of Multi-million Naira Mansion Built By AGF Malami For Newly Married Son; How The Corruption-fuelled Wedding Extravaganza Started
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Father Of Late Combat Helicopter Pilot, Tolulope Arotile, Speaks On Daughter's Last Moments, Says She Fulfilled Childhood Dream
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Policemen Who Came To Arrest Me Attempted To Break My Security Door –Ex-NDDC Boss, Nunieh
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Rescued Ex-NDDC Boss, Joy Nunieh, From Police Siege –Rivers State Governor, Wike
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Politics National Assembly Clerk, Omolori, Rejects Sack By Commission
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption House Of Representatives Uncovers How NDDC Embezzled N81bn In Four Months
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FAAN Condemns Adamawa Governor, Fintiri, For Violating COVID-19 Airport Protocol
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Lawmakers Order Arrest Of NDDC Managing Director, Pondei, Over Walk Out On Investigative Committee
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Before We All Perish: A Dirge On Tolulope By Ofonime Honesty
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Magu Not On Trial, Invitation By Panel In His Best Interest —Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad