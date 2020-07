A driver, Mika Kwaru, was on Thursday evening shot dead by bandits on Damari-Dandume Road in Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the gunmen waylaid a mass transit bus driven by Kwaru and opened fire on the moving vehicle when he failed to stop.

The bandits also took away some passengers while those badly injured were left behind.

Katsina State had in recent months been grappling with security challenges posed by kidnappers, bandits and rustlers.