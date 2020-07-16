Ex-Yabatech Rector, Owoso, To Be Buried On Friday In Lagos As Education Stakeholders Pay Tribute

Owoso, who died at the age of 70, hails from Odo-oja, Ijebu-Jesa in Osun State and was a respected scholar during his lifetime.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2020

A former Rector of the Yaba College of Technology, Dr Olubunmi Felix Owoso, who passed away on June 28, 2020, would be laid to rest in Lagos on Friday, July 17, 2020, a statement by the family said.

Owoso, who died at the age of 70, hails from Odo-oja, Ijebu-Jesa in Osun State and was a respected scholar during his lifetime.

After his two-term tenure as Rector of Yabatech from 2001 to 2009, late Owoso was appointed by the Federal Government as Nigeria’s representative for the position of Secretary General/Chief Executive Officer of the Commonwealth Association of Technical Universities and Polytechnics in Africa where he served from March 2012 to December 2018.

Announcing his demise in the statement, eldest son of the deceased, Olaoluwa Owoso, said that the family had set up an online condolence in honour of their patriarch at www.olubunmiowoso.org where friends and well-wishers can watch a live-stream of the scheduled commendation service and funeral ceremony in line with the Coronavirus protocols. 

Incumbent Rector of Yabatech, Engr Femi Omokungbe, described the late Owoso as a “great educationist and an administrator of repute”.

He added, “The college community received with a deep sense of loss the shocking news of the passing into eternal glory of a past Rector of this great institution, Yaba College of Technology.

“The administration of Dr Olubunmi Owoso as Rector witnessed remarkable achievements. He midwifed the establishment of the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and thus made the College one of the few institutions in Nigeria to establish such centre.

“He also established the Centre for Applied and Technology Innovation which raised the status of the college. There is no doubt that Dr Olubunmi Owoso left his mark in the sand of time. The college community will no doubt miss him very much.”

While paying tribute to the deceased, the Commonwealth Association of Polytechnics in Africa said Owoso was a force whose influence on Technical and Vocational Education transcended borders, industries and institutions.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive #MalamiGate: Luxurious Sitting Room Interior Of Multi-million Naira Mansion Built By AGF Malami For Newly Married Son; How The Corruption-fuelled Wedding Extravaganza Started
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Policemen Who Came To Arrest Me Attempted To Break My Security Door –Ex-NDDC Boss, Nunieh
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Rescued Ex-NDDC Boss, Joy Nunieh, From Police Siege –Rivers State Governor, Wike
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Politics National Assembly Clerk, Omolori, Rejects Sack By Commission
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive #MalamiGate: Luxurious Sitting Room Interior Of Multi-million Naira Mansion Built By AGF Malami For Newly Married Son; How The Corruption-fuelled Wedding Extravaganza Started
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Father Of Late Combat Helicopter Pilot, Tolulope Arotile, Speaks On Daughter's Last Moments, Says She Fulfilled Childhood Dream
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Policemen Who Came To Arrest Me Attempted To Break My Security Door –Ex-NDDC Boss, Nunieh
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Rescued Ex-NDDC Boss, Joy Nunieh, From Police Siege –Rivers State Governor, Wike
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Politics National Assembly Clerk, Omolori, Rejects Sack By Commission
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption House Of Representatives Uncovers How NDDC Embezzled N81bn In Four Months
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FAAN Condemns Adamawa Governor, Fintiri, For Violating COVID-19 Airport Protocol
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Lawmakers Order Arrest Of NDDC Managing Director, Pondei, Over Walk Out On Investigative Committee
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Anti-corruption Group Accuses Management Of North East Development Commission Of Fraudulent Practices
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Before We All Perish: A Dirge On Tolulope By Ofonime Honesty
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad