Ex-Yabatech Rector, Owoso, To Be Buried On Friday In Lagos As Education Stakeholders Pay Tribute

A former Rector of the Yaba College of Technology, Dr Olubunmi Felix Owoso, who passed away on June 28, 2020, would be laid to rest in Lagos on Friday, July 17, 2020, a statement by the family said.

Owoso, who died at the age of 70, hails from Odo-oja, Ijebu-Jesa in Osun State and was a respected scholar during his lifetime.

After his two-term tenure as Rector of Yabatech from 2001 to 2009, late Owoso was appointed by the Federal Government as Nigeria’s representative for the position of Secretary General/Chief Executive Officer of the Commonwealth Association of Technical Universities and Polytechnics in Africa where he served from March 2012 to December 2018.

Announcing his demise in the statement, eldest son of the deceased, Olaoluwa Owoso, said that the family had set up an online condolence in honour of their patriarch at www.olubunmiowoso.org where friends and well-wishers can watch a live-stream of the scheduled commendation service and funeral ceremony in line with the Coronavirus protocols.

Incumbent Rector of Yabatech, Engr Femi Omokungbe, described the late Owoso as a “great educationist and an administrator of repute”.

He added, “The college community received with a deep sense of loss the shocking news of the passing into eternal glory of a past Rector of this great institution, Yaba College of Technology.

“The administration of Dr Olubunmi Owoso as Rector witnessed remarkable achievements. He midwifed the establishment of the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and thus made the College one of the few institutions in Nigeria to establish such centre.

“He also established the Centre for Applied and Technology Innovation which raised the status of the college. There is no doubt that Dr Olubunmi Owoso left his mark in the sand of time. The college community will no doubt miss him very much.”

While paying tribute to the deceased, the Commonwealth Association of Polytechnics in Africa said Owoso was a force whose influence on Technical and Vocational Education transcended borders, industries and institutions.