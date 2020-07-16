Four Men Arraigned In Court For Allegedly Raping 15-year-old Girl In Ondo

Four men alleged to have raped a 15-year-old girl and, who also attempted to rape her mother, were on Thursday arraigned before a magistrate court sitting in Akure, Ondo State.

The accused are Ojo Damilola, Babalola Bodunde, Jimoh Fatai and Saliu Abdul.

The suspects were said to have committed the offence at the Ikare Akoko area of the state on June 28.

Police prosecutor, Oniyere Taiwo, expressed surprise that the mother of the victim pleaded on behalf of the accused persons, saying that two of the accused were not at the scene of the crime.

Counsel to the four accused persons, J. O Adewale, pleaded with the court that the accused persons should be granted bail.

The accused persons, who are facing two-count charge of conspiracy and rape, pleaded not guilty after the charge sheet was read to them.

The offence is contrary to and punishable under section 218 of the Criminal Code, Cap 7 Vol.1 Law of Ondo State of Nigeria.

The Magistrate, Mrs Adepoju J. O, ordered the remand of the accused persons in police custody.

She also added that their case files be sent to the Department of Public Prosecution for advice and adjourned the case until August 5, 2020.