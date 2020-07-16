Four Men Arraigned In Court For Allegedly Raping 15-year-old Girl In Ondo

The accused are Ojo Damilola, Babalola Bodunde, Jimoh Fatai and Saliu Abdul.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2020

Four men alleged to have raped a 15-year-old girl and, who also attempted to rape her mother, were on Thursday arraigned before a magistrate court sitting in Akure, Ondo State.

The accused are Ojo Damilola, Babalola Bodunde, Jimoh Fatai and Saliu Abdul.

The suspects were said to have committed the offence at the Ikare Akoko area of the state on June 28.

Police prosecutor, Oniyere Taiwo, expressed surprise that the mother of the victim pleaded on behalf of the accused persons, saying that two of the accused were not at the scene of the crime.

Counsel to the four accused persons, J. O Adewale, pleaded with the court that the accused persons should be granted bail.

The accused persons, who are facing two-count charge of conspiracy and rape, pleaded not guilty after the charge sheet was read to them.

The offence is contrary to and punishable under section 218 of the Criminal Code, Cap 7 Vol.1 Law of Ondo State of Nigeria.

The Magistrate, Mrs Adepoju J. O, ordered the remand of the accused persons in police custody.

She also added that their case files be sent to the Department of Public Prosecution for advice and adjourned the case until August 5, 2020.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Falana, Belgore, Odinkalu Urge NBA To Fight For Public Cause
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Jails Ex-NIMASA Director For Seven Years Over Fraud, Money Laundering
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Court To Hear Motion Seeking Dismissal Of Case Against El-Zakzaky Over Nigerian Government’s Failure To Produce Evidence July 30
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Malami Should Be Prosecuted For Disposing Vessels According To EFCC Act, Says Lagos Lawyer
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption Magu To Challenge Continued Detention As Police Deny Him Bail
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Supreme Court Ends Magnus Abe’s Dream Of Toppling Tonye Cole As Rivers APC Gov Candidate
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Rescued Ex-NDDC Boss, Joy Nunieh, From Police Siege –Rivers State Governor, Wike
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Policemen Who Came To Arrest Me Attempted To Break My Security Door –Ex-NDDC Boss, Nunieh
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Exclusive #MalamiGate: Luxurious Sitting Room Interior Of Multi-million Naira Mansion Built By AGF Malami For Newly Married Son; How The Corruption-fuelled Wedding Extravaganza Started
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
News Father Of Late Combat Helicopter Pilot, Tolulope Arotile, Speaks On Daughter's Last Moments, Says She Fulfilled Childhood Dream
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics National Assembly Clerk, Omolori, Rejects Sack By Commission
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UK Won’t Pay You Hazard Allowance, Nigeria’s Health Minister Tells Doctors Planning To Migrate
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics FAAN Condemns Adamawa Governor, Fintiri, For Violating COVID-19 Airport Protocol
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption House Of Representatives Uncovers How NDDC Embezzled N81bn In Four Months
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Group Allegedly Sponsored by Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Vows To “Fight” SaharaReporters Over Expository Reports
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Before We All Perish: A Dirge On Tolulope By Ofonime Honesty
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad