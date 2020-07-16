Group Allegedly Sponsored by Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Vows To “Fight” SaharaReporters Over Expository Reports

Another group allegedly sponsored by Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has attacked and threatened SaharaReporters over its expository reports of his corruption-fuelled lifestyle.

The group based in Kebbi held a meeting to determine how to “fight” SaharaReporters at the office of Khadimiyya located behind the School of Nursing, Birnin Kebbi, a building which belongs to Malami.

Reading from a prepared text, the leader of the group said, “This coalition consider it imperative to address the libellous attacks and campaigns of calumny against the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), by SaharaReporters aimed at tarnishing the image of the minister.

Abubakar Malami

“We have observed with great alarm over the years the malicious attacks from selected prominent personalities particularly from the North by SaharaReporters and condemn in strongest terms the continued false publications.

“We would like to make it clear that the coordinate attacks on the personality of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), by SaharaReporters will not be condoned lightly anymore.”

This is not the first time Malami would sponsor a group to attack the New York-based news organisation – on Tuesday, another group linked to the Attorney-General named Equity and Justice in Politics and Governance asked the Nigerian Government to sanction and regulate SaharaReporters.

Malami, a little known lawyer before his appointment in 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari, is today ranked among the richest men in Nigeria with finances linked to corruption.

He has failed to account for the source of his wealth and has also threatened to sue SaharaReporters for the expository reports, which he said had caused him “trauma”.