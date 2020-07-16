I Was Denied Food In Prison, Nigerian Man Accused Of Kidnapping 'Takoradi Girls' Tells Ghana Court

John Orji, who was arrested from neighbouring Togo last year, claimed he is asthmatic and needed to eat good food, but he was being denied the opportunity.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2020

One of the two Nigerians arrested in connection with the kidnapping of the Takoradi girls stunned the Sekondi High Court on Wednesday when he told the presiding judge that he was not being given enough food in the prisons where he was awaiting trial.

John Orji, who was arrested from neighbouring Togo last year, claimed he is asthmatic and needed to eat good food, but he was being denied the opportunity.

"My handlers are not taking care of my health. I'm asthmatic and the medicine I'm being given requires adequate food, but I'm not getting that," Ghanaweb quoted him to have said at the court.

The presiding judge, Justice Adjei-Frimpong, referred the matter to the prison to take good care of him and insisted on legal representation for the two suspects, including Sam Udoetuk Wills. 

Udoetuk Wills and Orji earlier told the court that they had no legal representation.

The judge said the authorities should make an effort to get them lawyers so that the case could proceed smoothly after committal. 

The judge said he would write to the Legal Aid to provide the suspect with legal representation. He said the case was a matter of public interest and so there was the need to expedite the trial.

The case was adjourned to July 29, 2020. Later in an interview, the lawyer representing the families of the Kidnapped Takoradi girls, Nana Abeka, said the accused persons were in court for the commencement of the trial after completing the committal proceedings.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana Ghana To Deport 54 Nigerians For Illegal Entry, Vows To Secure Borders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption UAE-Based Ameri Group Denies Increasing Bill For Ghana Government
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Ghana $84m Of Ghana Oil Money Missing
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Ghana Ghana To Start Paying Gas Supply Debts
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Ghana Seeks To Extradite Nigerian Kidnap Suspect
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Ghana JUST IN: Ghana's Coronavirus Cases Hit 68
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive #MalamiGate: Luxurious Sitting Room Interior Of Multi-million Naira Mansion Built By AGF Malami For Newly Married Son; How The Corruption-fuelled Wedding Extravaganza Started
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Father Of Late Combat Helicopter Pilot, Tolulope Arotile, Speaks On Daughter's Last Moments, Says She Fulfilled Childhood Dream
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: National Assembly Service Commission Sacks Clerk, 149 Others
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption House Of Representatives Uncovers How NDDC Embezzled N81bn In Four Months
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Jails Ex-NIMASA Director For Seven Years Over Fraud, Money Laundering
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics National Assembly Clerk, Omolori, Rejects Sack By Commission
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Magu Not On Trial, Invitation By Panel In His Best Interest —Presidency
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Nigerian Aviation Minister, Fani-Kayode, Attacks Former Zamfara Governor, Yari, For Assaulting FAAN Officials At Kano Airport
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption 12 EFCC Directors Suspended
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics FAAN Blasts Former Zamfara Governor, Yari, For Violating COVID-19 Airport Protocol
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion Corruption And The Real Hush-daddies By Sydney Usman Godwin
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad