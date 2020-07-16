Magu’s Lawyer Writes Presidential Panel, Demands To See Petitions To Prepare Defence

Wahab Shittu, counsel to Ibrahim Magu, has debunked media reports in against the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Magu was last week Monday arrested in Abuja by a team of police officers, who dragged him to the State House to appear before the Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential Investigative Committee.

Shittu in a letter to the committee said the print and electronic media had taken undue advantage of Magu’s detention to launch a campaign of calumny against him.

He said he had not seen the petitions containing the allegations against his client nor had the committee availed him with their terms of reference.

The letter reads, “We act as counsel of choice to Mr Ibrahim Magu, the suspended Acting Chairman of the EFCC hereinafter referred to as “our client” and on whose behalf and specific instructions we write as follows:

This is a follow-up to our letter dated 10th July, 2020 on behalf of our client.

“Please be advised that the attention of our client has been drawn to serial falsehood publications in the media in respect of matters which never featured in the proceedings of this honourable panel.

“Our client denies any link in the alleged burgling of the office of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, located at No 12, Ibrahim Taiwo Street, Aso Villa. Our client has no link with the Kaduna-based Bureau De Change as reported. Our client states that an attempt to link him with the burglary or the Bureau De Change is a cheap blackmail. Our Client calls for investigation to unravel the truth.

“It is untrue that this Honourable Panel queried our client over 322 recovered properties. In the interrogation of our client so far this has never featured even if the head of Assets Forfeiture of the EFCC has appeared before the Penal. Our client has also not been given a copy of the report of the Presidential Committee on Audit of Recovered Assets. Ibrahim Magu

“This publication is complete fabrication. The truth is that EFCC under our client’s watch is ready to respond to this allegation if obliged a copy of PCARA.

“There has been no mismanagement of and certainly, there is no lack of transparency in the management of recovered assets under the leadership of our client. Our client’s detailed explanations are as follows:

“The charges against our client are trumped-up allegations designed to tarnish his image and rubbish the credibility and image of EFCC which has been Stellar and outstanding under our client’s watch.

“Based on the above circumstances, our client was not given adequate time and facilities for his defence and his demand for a copy of the allegations against him has not been honoured till date.

“We appeal to the honourable panel to consider the above and uphold the Fundamental Rights to fair hearing of our client.”