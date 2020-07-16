Nigerian Army Loses Senior Officer, Lt. Col. Adedoyin, To Illness In Katsina

Adedoyin, who was attached to Army Operation SAHEL SANITY, died on Thursday at the Special Super Camp IV Faskari, Katsina State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2020

A senior Nigerian Army officer, Lt. Col. TC Adedoyin, is dead.

The operation is charged with weeding out unrepentant bandits in the theatre areas of Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states. 

According to a signal from the Army Headquarters seen by SaharaReporters, Adedoyin might have died of cardiac arrest as he had a history of high blood pressure.

The signal reads partly, “Lt Col TC Adedoyin (N/10943) Att to AHq step-up ops for ex Sahel Sanity in SASC-IV Faskari died at camp FD Amb. 

“Snr offr took ill yesterday, diagnosed with high BP and was admitted at about 151430a Jul 20. His health became complicated this morning and passed away at about 160620a Jul 20.”

