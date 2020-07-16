Ondo Assembly Clerk Allegedly Contracts COVID-19 As Fear Grips Lawmakers Awaiting Test Results

Bode Akinyelu, Clerk of the Ondo State House of Assembly, has allegedly contracted COVID-19, SaharaRepoters has learnt.

The situation has put other members of the Assembly awaiting results of their own COVID-19 tests in panic mode.

It was gathered that Mr Akinyelu had been ill for some days after showing symptoms of the virus.

He has been in isolation for some time and could not attend to any legislative task with the period. Ondo State House of Assembly

A source, who confirmed the news to SaharaReporters, said, "The members of the Assembly were supposed to meet and also deliberate on pending issues but since the Clerk is down with COVID-19, nothing can be done.

"At least, the Assembly needs to confirm the names of a commissioner nominee and special adviser forwarded to them by the governor.

"The issue of the deputy governor’s impeachment plan is also there for them to treat but all these have to remain on hold as the Clerk is seriously down due to the virus and he needs to attend to his health."

The health status of the Clerk has equally left other staff of the Assembly afraid for their own safety.

There have been concerns for some time that members of the Assembly, who followed Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to the All Progressives Congress secretariat in Abuja might have contracted the virus.

Akeredolu announced testing for the virus shortly after that trip but has since declared that he was free of the disease.

SaharaReporters gathered that few of the lawmakers had been showing symptoms of the virus but refused to go on self-isolation.

A handful of them had resorted to self-medication to treat themselves rather than proceed to the isolation centre in the state capital, Akure, for proper medical care.

Mr Olugbenga Omole, the House of Assembly Committee Chairman on Information, could not be reached for comments when contacted by SaharaReporters.