Police Arrest Alleged Mastermind Of Communal Violence In Adamawa, Recover Firearms

The Adamawa State Police Command has announced the arrest of one Halilu Lafiya for allegedly masterminding tribal conflicts between Lunguda and Waja communities.

Spokesperson for the command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, on Thursday disclosed that 15 others were apprehended along with Halilu while two guns were recovered.

He said, "Following the communal clash in Guyuk and Lafiya in Lamurde local government areas that resulted in the loss of lives and properties. Halilu Lafiya

"The command while enforcing the law has so far apprehended one Alhaji Halilu Lafiya and 15 others in connection with the case and are all undergoing investigation."

Armed hostilities between the neighbouring tribes, which started early this year, have claimed many lives; the latest being the killing of 26 persons last week.

This led to peaceful protest on Monday by displaced persons against the state’s deputy governor, Crowther Seth, whom they accused of taking sides by allegedly shielding Halilu, the alleged mastermind of the crisis.

Meanwhile, the deputy governor on Thursday issued a statement denying any association with Halilu.