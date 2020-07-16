Security Operatives Block Ex-NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh, From Leaving Home In Rivers State

SaharaReporters gathered Nunieh was due to appear before Senate committee on NDDC in Abuja this morning.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2020

Joy Nunieh, former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, was on Thursday blocked by 30 armed policemen from leaving her house in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for the airport.

SaharaReporters gathered Nunieh was due to appear before Senate committee on NDDC in Abuja this morning.

"Nunieh just called me now. The police have taken over her house since 4:00am in Port Harcourt. She is expected to testify before the House of Reps today. With a noticeable distress in her voice, she alleged the police broke into her premises and she expected they would take her away soon," a source close to her told SaharaReporters. 

Twitter

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and Nunieh had last week appeared before a Senate ad hoc panel investigating the alleged mismanagement of N40bn by the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC.

At the hearing, Akpabio said he did not know the expenditure of the NDDC under Nunieh because she refused to give him briefings.

But Nunieh, who made damning allegations against Akpabio, said the minister engineered her removal for failing to dance to his tunes.

She alleged that Akpabio asked her to change the dollars in the NDDC account; sack the head of the legal team, who is from the North; remove all directors, who refused to follow his instructions and also implicate Peter Nwaoboshi, Chairman of the Senate Committee on NDDC. 

According to Nunieh, Akpabio warned that if she did not follow his instructions, she would be removed. 

 ‘Akpabio Wanted Me To Take An Oath To Commit Fraud’ — Ex-NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh Exposes Minister WATCH VIDEO: ‘Akpabio Wanted Me To Take An Oath To Commit Fraud’ — Ex-NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh Exposes Minister

She also alleged that Akpabio would never sign any document but rather ask his subordinates to commit fraud.

She said the minister asked her to take an oath of secrecy to stop her from exposing any of his dealings but she refused.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption House Of Representatives Uncovers How NDDC Embezzled N81bn In Four Months
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Politics National Assembly Clerk, Omolori, Rejects Sack By Commission
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Magu Not On Trial, Invitation By Panel In His Best Interest —Presidency
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: National Assembly Service Commission Sacks Clerk, 149 Others
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Nigerian Aviation Minister, Fani-Kayode, Attacks Former Zamfara Governor, Yari, For Assaulting FAAN Officials At Kano Airport
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Father Of Late Combat Helicopter Pilot, Tolulope Arotile, Speaks On Daughter's Last Moments, Says She Fulfilled Childhood Dream
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Exclusive #MalamiGate: Luxurious Sitting Room Interior Of Multi-million Naira Mansion Built By AGF Malami For Newly Married Son; How The Corruption-fuelled Wedding Extravaganza Started
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption House Of Representatives Uncovers How NDDC Embezzled N81bn In Four Months
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Politics National Assembly Clerk, Omolori, Rejects Sack By Commission
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Magu Not On Trial, Invitation By Panel In His Best Interest —Presidency
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Jails Ex-NIMASA Director For Seven Years Over Fraud, Money Laundering
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: National Assembly Service Commission Sacks Clerk, 149 Others
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Nigerian Aviation Minister, Fani-Kayode, Attacks Former Zamfara Governor, Yari, For Assaulting FAAN Officials At Kano Airport
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Gokada CEO's Murder 'Financially Motivated', Police Source Says
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interview He Said I Would Regret For The Rest Of My Life If I Expose Him, Nigerian Lady Trafficked To Lebanon Recounts How Travel Agent Deceived Her
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Corruption And The Real Hush-daddies By Sydney Usman Godwin
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad