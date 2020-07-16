UK Won’t Pay You Hazard Allowance, Nigeria’s Health Minister Tells Doctors Planning To Migrate

On Tuesday, the UK Government had announced that it was creating a new fast-track visa route for eligible health and care professionals, who want to emigrate.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2020

Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria’s Minister of Health, has warned Nigerian doctors planning to migrate to the United Kingdom that they will not be paid hazard allowance outside the country.

On Tuesday, the UK Government had announced that it was creating a new fast-track visa route for eligible health and care professionals, who want to emigrate.

Healthcare professionals including Nigerians will be eligible to apply at very low rates and short processing time from as early as August.

Ehanire made the comment during the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Thursday.

He said, “I think we are one of the few countries giving hazard allowance. This UK where they are going, there is no hazard allowance, they don’t give doctors hazard allowance but you just get your salary, that is all because I have spoken to the doctors there.  Nigeria Health Minister, Dr Osagie Ehanire VON

“They say it is part of your job and that is what you are trained for. They don’t pay you anything but here apart from your salary we try to add something to it with the hope that you will stay. We also appeal to state governments to prioritize the employment of doctors some of whom have not been employed.”

The minister said he was also informed that doctors were migrating from the UK, hence it was not only a Nigerian challenge.

He added, “Even in the UK, they are losing doctors to other countries so they think there is a movement but I think we have to look at our own situation the best way we can.

“With regards to the 58 doctors, we were all surprised to hear that they were at the airport and it was irregular in that many of them did not have visas. I don’t know what evidence you have whether they have left the country but no one should leave the country without a visa.

“Those who were trained through scholarship or whose training was subsidized and have jobs here actually have a moral responsibility to give back because even now we have large numbers of Nigerian doctors in the UK, the US and Europe who apply to come here every year and serve even though they weren’t trained here or at the state’s expense.

“It is just a moral obligation. They are called the Diaspora Health Professionals Initiative. Some spend their own money, come with their own equipment even though they owe the country nothing.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Nigerian Army Loses Senior Officer, Lt. Col. Adedoyin, To Illness In Katsina
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ondo Assembly Clerk Allegedly Contracts COVID-19 As Fear Grips Lawmakers Awaiting Test Results
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Flights To Liberia, Sierra Leone Are Suspended Over The Ebola Virus
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Hannatu Musawa Ebola? Close The Borders… Now!!!
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion EBOLA: How Global Institutions Fail Third World Nations By Dr. Benjamin U. Nwosu
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Health Worker Who Treated Thomas Duncan Diagnosed With Ebola In Texas
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Rescued Ex-NDDC Boss, Joy Nunieh, From Police Siege –Rivers State Governor, Wike
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Policemen Who Came To Arrest Me Attempted To Break My Security Door –Ex-NDDC Boss, Nunieh
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Exclusive #MalamiGate: Luxurious Sitting Room Interior Of Multi-million Naira Mansion Built By AGF Malami For Newly Married Son; How The Corruption-fuelled Wedding Extravaganza Started
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
News Father Of Late Combat Helicopter Pilot, Tolulope Arotile, Speaks On Daughter's Last Moments, Says She Fulfilled Childhood Dream
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics National Assembly Clerk, Omolori, Rejects Sack By Commission
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FAAN Condemns Adamawa Governor, Fintiri, For Violating COVID-19 Airport Protocol
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption House Of Representatives Uncovers How NDDC Embezzled N81bn In Four Months
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Group Allegedly Sponsored by Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Vows To “Fight” SaharaReporters Over Expository Reports
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Before We All Perish: A Dirge On Tolulope By Ofonime Honesty
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Lawmakers Order Arrest Of NDDC Managing Director, Pondei, Over Walk Out On Investigative Committee
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad