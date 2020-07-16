Why I Rescued Ex-NDDC Boss, Joy Nunieh, From Police Siege –Rivers State Governor, Wike

"We came out to protect our daughter and we will do so to every Rivers citizen. That is the oath of office I swore to. It doesn't matter the political affiliation. We will not allow anybody to destroy Rivers State."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2020

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has explained why he intervened in the alleged police invasion of the residence of a former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Joy Nunieh.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communication in the state, Paulinus Nsirim, the governor said under a civilized society, the proper thing to do was to invite her to answer to any allegation.

He said, "What has happened today is a disgrace. Who knows what would have happened to her if they had gained access to her main room. I went there personally to see things for myself and rescued her.

"She is supposed to testify before the House of Representatives Committee and here we are having armed men wanting to abduct her.  Governor Wike

"We came out to protect our daughter and we will do so to every Rivers citizen. That is the oath of office I swore to.  It doesn't matter the political affiliation. We will not allow anybody to destroy Rivers State.

"It is unfortunate and I cry for this country concerning the way things are going. They didn't have a warrant of arrest but would stormed somebody's house, in fact, the state Commissioner of Police is not aware.

"So, tell me how something will happen in a state and the Commissioner of Police is not aware. They said it’s the Inspector-General Monitoring Unit.  So, we have such a unit taking over the responsibility of crime fighting in a state and the Commissioner of Police is not aware. I can also assume too that the Inspector-General of Police is not aware. He should investigate it.”

 Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest WATCH VIDEO: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her...

Wike called on governors of states that make up the NDDC to ensure that their citizens do not have a hand in the planned abduction of the former Managing Director of NDDC.

He added, "If there is any allegation of crime against her, I will not back her, but you can't kill her for no established crime. I don't know who's responsible, but whoever is behind it should not take Rivers State for granted because we will fight back. 

"From what has happened now, I want to say that Rivers State is fully out. Anybody who is responsible for this attempted abduction of our daughter should know that enough is enough. 

"They can't treat her as a common criminal. I am sure that President Muhammadu Buhari is not aware of this. 

"All the Niger Delta States should find out if any of their citizens have a hand in the unfortunate incident and call on such people to leave our daughter alone. She is no longer the Managing Director of NDDC. 

"The way things are going now, it seems people want to destroy Rivers State and it is unacceptable.

"Using the police to carry out abduction of citizens should not be encouraged. A similar incident had happened in this state before when they wanted to use the same style to abduct a serving judge.”

 

See Also Politics Policemen Who Came To Arrest Me Attempted To Break My Security Door –Ex-NDDC Boss, Nunieh 0 Comments 7 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Policemen Who Came To Arrest Me Attempted To Break My Security Door –Ex-NDDC Boss, Nunieh
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Politics National Assembly Clerk, Omolori, Rejects Sack By Commission
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption House Of Representatives Uncovers How NDDC Embezzled N81bn In Four Months
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FAAN Condemns Adamawa Governor, Fintiri, For Violating COVID-19 Airport Protocol
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive #MalamiGate: Luxurious Sitting Room Interior Of Multi-million Naira Mansion Built By AGF Malami For Newly Married Son; How The Corruption-fuelled Wedding Extravaganza Started
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Father Of Late Combat Helicopter Pilot, Tolulope Arotile, Speaks On Daughter's Last Moments, Says She Fulfilled Childhood Dream
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Policemen Who Came To Arrest Me Attempted To Break My Security Door –Ex-NDDC Boss, Nunieh
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Politics National Assembly Clerk, Omolori, Rejects Sack By Commission
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption House Of Representatives Uncovers How NDDC Embezzled N81bn In Four Months
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FAAN Condemns Adamawa Governor, Fintiri, For Violating COVID-19 Airport Protocol
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Lawmakers Order Arrest Of NDDC Managing Director, Pondei, Over Walk Out On Investigative Committee
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Anti-corruption Group Accuses Management Of North East Development Commission Of Fraudulent Practices
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Before We All Perish: A Dirge On Tolulope By Ofonime Honesty
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Magu Not On Trial, Invitation By Panel In His Best Interest —Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad