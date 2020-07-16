Zamfara Governor, Matawalle, Promises Bandits Two Cows For Each AK47 Rifle Surrendered

Matawalle disclosed this on Thursday when he hosted Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, and other heads of intelligence units of military and police.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2020

Zamfara State governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, has promised to give repentant bandits two cows for each AK47 rifle surrendered.

Matawalle disclosed this on Thursday when he hosted Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, and other heads of intelligence units of military and police.

The governor explained that cows were chosen as compensation because the bandits being Fulani needed the cows to advance their economic interests.

He said, “For every rifle submitted by a repentant bandit, there would be compensation of two cows.

“We don’t want to give them money, so they wouldn’t use the money to purchase new weapons.

“We said we will compensate them with cows, they are Fulani and they need the cows to advance their economic interest.

“We also told the repentant bandits that all “Dabas” (camps) in the forests should be disbanded. We won’t accept a situation where the bandits will disarm and then go back to the forest and be staying in these camps or Dabas.

“We asked them to either come to town and be reintegrated into the society or be given economic empowerment where they are, so that they would start a new life.

“Most of them are residing in forests under the shades of trees and inside caves. That is why we came up with RUGA policy to help them.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Rescued Ex-NDDC Boss, Joy Nunieh, From Police Siege –Rivers State Governor, Wike
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Policemen Who Came To Arrest Me Attempted To Break My Security Door –Ex-NDDC Boss, Nunieh
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Politics National Assembly Clerk, Omolori, Rejects Sack By Commission
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FAAN Condemns Adamawa Governor, Fintiri, For Violating COVID-19 Airport Protocol
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Rescued Ex-NDDC Boss, Joy Nunieh, From Police Siege –Rivers State Governor, Wike
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Policemen Who Came To Arrest Me Attempted To Break My Security Door –Ex-NDDC Boss, Nunieh
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Exclusive #MalamiGate: Luxurious Sitting Room Interior Of Multi-million Naira Mansion Built By AGF Malami For Newly Married Son; How The Corruption-fuelled Wedding Extravaganza Started
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
News Father Of Late Combat Helicopter Pilot, Tolulope Arotile, Speaks On Daughter's Last Moments, Says She Fulfilled Childhood Dream
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics National Assembly Clerk, Omolori, Rejects Sack By Commission
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UK Won’t Pay You Hazard Allowance, Nigeria’s Health Minister Tells Doctors Planning To Migrate
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics FAAN Condemns Adamawa Governor, Fintiri, For Violating COVID-19 Airport Protocol
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption House Of Representatives Uncovers How NDDC Embezzled N81bn In Four Months
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Group Allegedly Sponsored by Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Vows To “Fight” SaharaReporters Over Expository Reports
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Before We All Perish: A Dirge On Tolulope By Ofonime Honesty
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad