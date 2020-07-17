20 Suspects Arrested In Ondo For Kidnapping, Robbery, Rape Offences

At least 20 suspects have been arrested by the police in Ondo State for various crimes ranging from kidnapping, rape, robbery, cultism and murder.

The suspects were arrested at different locations of the state recently.

Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, spokesperson for the police in Ondo State, stated this in a statement on Friday.

Ikoro said the items recovered from the suspects included eight guns, 14 live cartridges, 38 live ammunition, axe and a cutlass.

He added that properties also recovered from the suspects include a Toyota car, a TVS motorcycle and the sum of N213,000

According to Ikoro, the Police Commissioner, Bolaji Salami, had sent a stern warning to criminals in the state that the command would no longer harbour their activities.

He added that the police in the state would go hard on anybody whose stock in trade was to engage in crime.

The police spokesman added that those arrested would soon be arraigned in court.