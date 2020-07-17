42 Nigerians Deported From Niger Republic Over Illegal Entry

No fewer than 42 Nigerians have been expelled from Niger Republic after entering the West African country illegally.

A statement by the Acting Controller of Nigeria Immigration Service in Katsina State, Abdullahi Dalhatu, made the disclosure on Friday, adding that 12 of the affected persons were arraigned before a Federal High Court sitting in Katsina on Thursday under Justice Hadiza Shagari. File Photo

He added, “Twelve of the 42 repatriated Nigerians have been arraigned before the Federal High Court in Katsina for evading immigration clearance while crossing Nigerian border to another country through illegal routes. The rest will soon be arraigned upon completion of charges against them.

“I implore fellow Nigerians with the intention of entering or leaving Nigeria to always present themselves at a recognised port of entry before the immigration officer for examination.”