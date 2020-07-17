Campaign Team For Okonjo-Iweala’s World Trade Organisation Bid Inaugurated By Nigerian Government

The campaign team headed by Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum, include officials of the ministry, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and representatives of the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 17, 2020

The Nigerian Government has inaugurated a campaign team for the country’s candidate for the position of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

A statement by Assistant Director of Information in the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Oluwakemi Ogunmakinwa, made the announcement.

The statement quoting the minister, Richard Adebayo, partly reads, “An eminently qualified candidate in the position of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala with proven leadership, bold reformer, skillful negotiator with abilities to broker numerous agreements that would promote fair trade should be selected for the position. 

“I am confident that Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala possess the qualities to lead the most important global multilateral body.

“My belief is that the team will intensify its level of dedication over time to ensure that we achieve success.”

 

Others are representatives from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Ministry of Finance, Nigerian Ambassador to ECOWAS and African Union, as well as Geneva–based officials.

SaharaReporters, New York

