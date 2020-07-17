Don’t Disrespect National Assembly, President Buhari Tells Members Of Executive

He made the remarks on Thursday while playing host to Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, at the State House, Aso Villa.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 17, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has told members of the executive arm of government in Nigeria not to disrespect lawmakers at the National Assembly as doing so won’t be condoned by him.

He made the remarks on Thursday while playing host to Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, at the State House, Aso Villa.

The meeting, which lasted for almost an hour, featured discussions centred on a range of key issues of national importance including the role of the legislature as a critical component in supporting the development of the country and improved living conditions of Nigerians.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari was said to have expressed his administration’s respect for the National Assembly as an important arm of government. 

The statement reads partly, “In the course of their conversation, recent events at the National Assembly were highlighted and the President re-emphasised his utmost respect for the National Assembly, adding that any disrespect to the institution by any member of the executive branch will not be accepted.

“Ministers and all heads of departments and agencies should at all times conduct themselves in ways that will not undermine the National Assembly as an institution, its leadership and members.

“The President and leaders of the National Assembly recognised and acknowledged that the executive and legislative arms of government are essential partners in the fulfilment of their mutually aligned goal of improving the lives of the Nigerian people.”

The call by President Buhari follows a recent face-off between Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, and a joint committee of the National Assembly during the deliberation on the 774,000 jobs to benefit citizens from across every local government in the country.

